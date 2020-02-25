Editor:
I once sat on a jury in Santa Barbara where the foreman was of the mindset that Father Knew Best and the jury were little kids sitting around the table just to learn from him. To make a long story short the jury told the judge we wanted another foreman. Evidently the judge was familiar with this phenomenon and sorted things out.
Observing the recent KAJX board of directors meeting I found myself back in the jury room as I probed the solid wall of resistance emanating from the top of the table occupied by two men and a woman — evidently the board big shots. I did not pick up this negativity from the 10 board members who for the most part have resided here from 10 to over 40 years. Those 10, like the audience who for the most part have lived here for decades, did not decide to move to Aspen and stay most of their lives because the atmosphere felt like water bugs swimming around in a void.
There was and to some extent still is a culture in this valley in general that is dynamic, intelligent and when called upon, warm hearted. One gets the feeling in this valley that certain elements are trying to force a culture change by bashing everyone over the head.
If the people at the top of the table remain there will not be any meaningful improvements to the KJAX format because father does not know best, especially when expressed through corporate CEO bottom line mindsets. I thought KJAX was a community asset, not an “organization,” to quote a board executive. At this point I could elaborate on KJAX just becoming a reflection of what is going down at NPR but that is a subject for another day.
Pat Milligan
Aspen