Editor:
Do you need a hair cut? Consider getting it done Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Art of Color Basalt is proud to sponsor a cut-a-thon benefitting Aspen Project Graduation 2020. All the proceeds will go directly to Project Graduation. Call (970) 927-0724 now to book your appointment. We are so appreciative of Suzi Langhoff and Jasmine Mauritz for their time and commitment to help our seniors. If you are unable to get your hair cut, but would like to support our graduates you may make a contribution and mail it to: Aspen Project Graduation, Aspen High School, 0235 High School Road, Aspen, CO 81611. Your commitment and contribution allows for the tradition of keeping our new graduates safe on a milestone evening. Without generosity from the community we would not be able to produce this extraordinary event. If you would like further information contact aspenprojectgraduation@aspenk12.net.
Doretta Johnson
Aspen Project Graduation 2020 committee