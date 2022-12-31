Editor:
Come the first of the year, climate-conscious consumers should be streaming to their nearest heating, ventilation and air conditioning distributor, electric vehicle dealer and rooftop solar installer.
That’s when the tax credits of the inappropriately named Inflation Reduction Act come into effect. The IRA may reduce inflation slightly by reducing the demand, therefore the price, of fossil fuels, but more importantly it’ll severely cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Savings may be realized in primarily three areas:
One: Purchasing a heat pump will get you a tax credit of 30% up to $2,000. Like the IRA, “heat pump” is a misnomer. It’s actually a combination heater and air conditioner, accomplishing its task by transferring heat rather than producing it. Heat pumps have been judged to be five times more efficient than methane gas-fired furnaces. They’re effective down to 31 degrees Fahrenheit below zero, will save you up to $1,200 per year in heating bills and cut eight metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.
Two: If you purchase an electric vehicle in January or February, you stand a good chance of realizing a $7,500 tax credit. After the first two months, the Internal Revenue Service will review what vehicles are eligible for the credit, so there will be more allowed products early in the year.
Three: A 30% tax credit is already in place for rooftop solar with no price cap or income-level restrictions. There also is a 30% credit for any electricity panel upgrades necessitated by solar panel installation and 30% for batteries for energy storage.
The savings of solar panels are connected to heat pumps. Heat pumps will drive up your
electricity bill, but solar panels will compensate for that. You’ll end up saving thousands in utility bills.
Other miscellaneous tax credits provided by the IRA: $1,000 for EV chargers, $2,000 for heat pump water heaters and $1,200 for weatherizing your home.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale
