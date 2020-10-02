Editor:
Can’t we get a debate where they cut the mic of the other candidate while the speaking candidate has been given time to answer a question. This was a bullying show of volume by a president who never really answers a question and interrupts every answer of his opponent trying to speak.
I’m tired of being bullied into an aggressive, insecure and unintelligent chaotic “debate” of a “leader.” This is outrageous. Cut the mic. Or get a moderator who understands the tactics of a fair debate — maybe ask a high school debate coach to oversee whatever mess that was. Raise your voice as a voter and an American and cut the mic.
Trenton Harrison
Aspen