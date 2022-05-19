Editor:
Today I had lunch at the Pitkin County Senior Center. I was dismayed to hear that many seniors are afraid of walking on our bike trails for fear of being knocked down or falling as they jump out of the way of cyclists speeding by them. Some seniors have totally stopped walking on our trails because of the danger. By my reckoning, about 85% of people riding bikes do not ring a bell or otherwise notify people on the trail when they are passing. Cyclists, please slow down and ring a bell or just announce that you are passing.
Bicycle rental shops, please have a system in place to educate your customers about the rules and etiquette of riding a bike before they leave your shop.
Debbie Overeynder
Aspen