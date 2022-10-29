Editor:
When I ran into battle-fatigued Jerome Osentowski a few days ago at the Basalt post office, he said he has been forced to spend $100,000 defending before Eagle County his right to teach permaculture and sustainable farming at his educational farm on Basalt Mountain.
This is the same Eagle County that readily approves “escalation” on the midvalley where wanton development guarantees perma-congestion that will inspire road rage for commuters in their one-person-per-vehicle NASCAR rallies to and from Aspen. Damn the torpedoes! Full speed ahead!
Riding the “me-bike” down the Rio Grande Trail last week past the beautifully restored railroad cars near Gerbazdale rekindled the vainglorious dream of valleywide light rail from 30 years ago. That idea was right on track — and a few decades before its time.
Hindsight is always 20/20, so laments like this are easily construed. What’s difficult is inspiring local governments in the Roaring Fork Valley to form a comprehensive, united vision for the future. Until that happens, the future will direct itself wherever the money decides.
And so it goes. The valley spins into the vortex of feckless monetary momentum that ignores the greater good and the plight of future generations whose hindsight will be a damning critique.
There seem to be no limits to anything except myopia, avarice and torpedoes.
Paul Andersen
Basalt