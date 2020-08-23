It was just too good to be true. Steve Bannon, the ex-presidential advisor, was picked up on a boat and charged with lifting $1 million off gullible donors of the “We Build the Wall” campaign.
Picked up on a yacht, no less. That had to take some behind-the-scenes planning.
The story thus far goes like this: Bannon and associates were trolling (“crowdfunding”) for donors to fund the controversial Trump wall at the Mexican border. They raised $25 million or so on the promise that every penny would go for construction.
Not surprisingly, they didn’t. Among those cashing in was, allegedly, Bannon, who got hold of $1 million himself. He’s out on a $25 million bond.
The first thing to do is stop here. This story line is just too predictable. Bannon didn’t try to change his identity, though he looked part of the way through a sort of hacked Hollywood makeover.
If Bannon approached you asking for just $10 to fund a Trump Museum, would you go for it? Would you need a receipt?
The devil here could be buried deep in the details, which have not emerged yet. He could not have just, as prosecutors allege, formed a sort of shell company to take the money. It couldn’t be that simple. Bannon didn’t pull off the old “consulting fee” con, did he? That’s so 20th century.
What if everyone involved in the job knew exactly what was going on? Besides, if it’s donor money, who cares? They’re all on the same side of the political fence right? They’ll all meet up at the pardon ceremony, won’t they?
We might start hoping that this case is worth more than just a quick glance. It could be that Bannon did attempt a more clever maneuver than a bank account “DBA” (doing business as) job. The most curious part of a case is in following the flow of the money. How many twists and turns did it take to get from origin to destination?
The case originated in Trump’s Justice Department. Trump feared a blow-up over his plan to remove renowned New York federal prosecutor Preet Bharara from his post. So a deal was struck, allowing one of Bharara’s most trusted assistants to take over.
There is a bit of an art form involved in watching not only who’s involved in money thefts, but exactly how they’re done. Scams involving charities and causes often top the list.
Charities are easy pickings. Donors often assume that such events will raise money only for the charity. So they’ll pay more for a plushly-priced ticket to a plush party. They get the satisfaction of knowing that donations will go to a good cause, and the bonus of a swanky party (which will now need social distancing).
Stories of charity “fronts” abound, where it turns out only a small fraction of the money raised ever makes it to charitable shores. Most is siphoned off for fundraising fees, commissions, lavish bands, sumptuous meals and so on.
The famed Bartender’s Ball made the annual Aspen rounds in past decades. For $100 or so, you got a nice party for an event you assumed was organized in Aspen — which it was, except for the banking. That was handled out of business in Baltimore. The tell-tale clue was that the “Bartender’s Ball” name was trademarked. That allowed the owner of the bar to spend funds however he wished, even by hiring his own employees as assistants.
The ball could always be counted on as a good party, and often produced respectable donations to charities such as Tipsy Taxi. But some local organizers were shocked to learn about where the money was handled.
The “DBA” scam is just too easy to track, so rarely does it provide a good front. But clever twists are easy. For $10 comes a certificate of incorporation from the Colorado secretary of state, obtainable online. The organizer picks a name just close enough to the intended target that it escapes official notice. Many banks will miss a slightly-altered name as well, allowing the money to flow unchecked into the “close but no cigar” account. Then it would take the eagle eye of the sender to notice the discrepancy, and then only if he or she checked the bank statement.
The most noted scams involving similar names prey on fundraising for causes such as cancer research or veterans.
The other clue is the “rake-off” percentage. Ask any phone fundraiser for a police benevolent society for the rake-off percentage and they’ll hang up. Some will very proudly announce that a full 20% of the money actually goes to the intended charity.
Such scams, by legend, began with small-town churches who used a band of private worshipers to man the phones. Copycats would keep 95% as their fee, but that detail could get lost in the sweet honey-dew accents.
Entire courses are available in ways to divert money from its intended destination. Each year around Aspen there are at least a few cases of embezzlements from small charities. They get bilked because not a soul on their boards ever bothered to inspect the bank account.
Anyone gets curious when a high-profile name appears as a victim or perp. Perhaps it’s nobody we know. Or if it is, let the details provide an education. Perhaps someone found a new trick we hadn’t heard about yet.
That’s what awaits us in the details of the probe into Bannon’s alleged $1 million scam. Let the details hang out, where we can all get educated in how it’s done. If he’s to get pardoned, let the particulars escape first. And if he makes a deal (often the reason for a not-guilty plea in the first place), where are the details? Inquiring minds deserve the education, even as they get the satisfaction of a perp walk.