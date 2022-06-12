“Welcome to the halfway house for former presidents,” says our tour guide. “An oasis for executives returning to private life.”
We are in a special wing of the Executive Office Building, more or less across the street from the White House. The stately mammoth of a structure was built in the early 20th century, and holds offices for the vice president on down — everything that won’t fit in the White House.
Nobody says it out loud. The EOB is hosting an experiment in democracy. What do we do the next time a former president wants to pretend he didn’t lose reelection? What do we do with a dude whose own daughter insists he lost, while daddy says she “checked out?”
This is a spot for the odd duck who thinks he’s still president and has bunch of outside rowdies and some Congressional fruitcakes readying the set for a presidential rerun. It is a zone to believe the make-believe.
This could become a solution for the growing size of the future egos who get elected, but blow reelection. The EOB is the site of a very elite insurance policy: a humane way of handling homeless ex-presidents. They’re in that ghostly zone of make-believe, past retirement but not yet ready to go home.
The funding will come from the faithful still willing to treat the incumbent as king. We’ll entice visiting royalty to drop by, pay respects, and share memories. Visitors will always call the occupant “Mr. (or Ms.) President,” and he or she will be invited to participate in meetings and the social life of the White House. There could even be that special prop: a hotline to the Oval Office.
But the occupant here will have no actual power, except to fire a special aide assigned for protection. There may be a rumor that they might open up a hot tub beneath the press office where the a presidential swimming pool once shimmered.
In due course, an ex-president could be valued for what he or she learned in office. He could lecture at universities or go on the corporate speaker’s circuit as a super-therapist. He would be a prized guest on late-night TV. Harry Truman left office in 1953, but later he starred on his own TV show called “Decisions: The Conflicts of Harry S. Truman.” It won high ratings at a time when color TV was just around the corner.
Mostly, the halfway spot could diffuse future constitutional crises. It’s odd to think that an out-of-control ego of a former chief executive could cause such trouble. But there’s no telling what lurks in the cloudy world between reality and “alternate” reality.
Three recent presidents — Clinton, Bush 43 and Obama — have had to ponder how they would handle their returns to private lives after eight-year terms. They had little argument with presidential term limits. But each had to imagine that momentary snapshot where term limits were suspended. They didn’t have to move out. Some might have strolled easily to reelection.
We thought we might be close to a crisis in 2000, when Bush and Al Gore were nearly deadlocked after the election. The Supreme Court tipped in Bush’s favor. We could have faced a crisis then, except that Gore decided to concede rather than become the poster kid for the Poor Loser’s Club. We never actually thought we’d see a day a president would deny reality, spark an insurrection and try to play kingmaker in his own party from Mar-a-Lago.
But the crisis was only 20 years off. And it could come again, courtesy of the current cast, or a later one.
We are in an era where make-believe can become an actual product, to be blown up like an impostor doll. The notion of denying an election result jumped the script onto the screen, trying for a slot in the prime-time.
If we can’t ward off the capture of the White House, let’s embed it on our behalf. We can institutionalize a spot for wayward ex-chiefs. Make them feel respectable. Charge tourists who’ll pay. Ward off the moment when the next larger-than-life ego will take over and play make-believe. Build him or her a place for their dreams and require them to write a book later. Let shrinks swarm the place.
Just one rule for halfway guests. They can leave any time they want, but they’ll have to buzz for permission to get back in.
