Disputes about legal strategy are usually settled peaceably, behind closed doors and well beyond detection by outsiders.
But one furious squabble involves the Trump administration, women and an Obama-era initiative dating back to 2011.
Donald Trump harbors unusual views about both women and the name “Obama.” That would make this particular case a “two-fer.”
This case also involves a pot of money. The stakes could reach over $300 million. It’s risen to public view because one woman, lawyer Janet Herold, has filed an unusual complaint alleging that Trump’s labor secretary, Eugene Scalia, is trying to ease the outcome of a case involving software-maker Oracle and its ex-CEO, Larry Ellison.
Since Ellison hosted a fundraiser for Trump at Ellison’s west coast ranch, the event casts Trump, Ellison, Scalia and Herold under a microscope in the midst of a reelection campaign.
Barack Obama may be out of office, but he casts a long shadow over the high-stakes Oracle dispute. A pay-discrimination case was filed against Oracle by the Obama Labor Department just days before the Trump administration took over in January 2017. It alleges that women, African-American and Asian-American employees were systematically underpaid by over $300 million from 2013 to 2017.
The number came from a detailed analysis conducted by Herold, the lawyer, a sort of statistics specialist. It went to trial in December, with no ruling yet issued.
But that hasn’t stopped the case from exploding into public view, thanks to a move by Scalia, the Trump-appointed labor secretary, to quietly boot lawyer Herold out of the way by transferring her to Chicago. The tell-tale giveaway: her job there would not involve her skills as a trial lawyer.
There ‘s more. Larry Ellison, Oracle’s hard-charging ex-CEO hosted a fundraiser for Trump, while his successor at Oracle served on Trump’s transition team.
Ellison’s Oracle sits at ground zero on a battlefield hosting twin skirmishes. One involves the well-known, male-dominated venture-capital industry based in Silicon Valley. The other is a political power struggle over the loyalties of high-tech CEOs. Traditionally liberal, Republican inroads have been made by Ellison, and also noted VC player Peter Thiel, an early investor in Facebook.
Bloomberg News was the first to hear of the whistle-blower complaint filed by Herold against her bosses, ultimately Scalia and Trump himself. It runs deep, starting with career government lawyers and periodically-shifting political appointees.
The appointees normally keep their noses clean away from legal battles on their watch. Political department heads may keep abreast of lawsuits, but they rarely meddle and routinely don’t “line-item” memos or legal briefs.
Herold’s appointment as a Labor Department prosecutor dates back to 2012. In 2010, Obama set up his National Equal Pay Enforcement task force
The pay enforcement actions boiled down to settlement negotiations. Trumpists favored “voluntary” compliance, shorthand for easy negotiated settlements. That approach clashed with law enforcers, led by legal teams long steeped in the details.
Herold was told two weeks ago that she was about to be transferred. But she also heard Scalia was discussing settling the Oracle pay case for a low-ball $40 million. It looked very much like a political gift worth as much as $300 million to the company. That prompted her whistle-blower complaint. Significantly the Labor Department is officially rattled enough that it has denied it’s a whistle-blower case at all.
It’s insisted that a 60-day notice is all that’s required for Ms. Herold before she gets shipped out of the way. This tale may end with a quick settlement of the case sparked by a Trump two-fer event. Its lasting effects, on pay equity and high-tech political away, may run longer.
It’s been almost four years since Barack Obama left office. But Donald Trump’s lieutenants just can’t seem to get over him.
Scalia, for his part, has denied involvement. But this case will either quickly be silenced or break into high visibility.