Near the end of the seven-season stretch of “The West Wing” was one episode that struck very close to reality. Alan Alda, playing the presidential candidate who has just lost (Arnie Vinick) picks up the Washington Post and revs himself up, planning to call every important party functionary to thank them for their work for him.
Two aides in his vacating Senate office confer. When will he realize the election is over? How do we stop this charade?
Today, the biggest story that hasn’t yet been printed will run a messy scenario: what happens if Donald Trump, after losing his reelection bid in five months, won’t concede and won’t leave?
We can imagine several real-life scenarios that could arise, leaving aside the notion that he now believes he’s king. He swears the election was illegally rigged and infested by fraudulent voters. He alleges that dubious lies about him appeared in TV ads on the eve of the vote. He questions Joe Biden’s citizenship, backed by a swarm of Fox News interns laboring furiously. He thinks he’s found that Chinese money went to back opposition TV ads, and bleats about foreigners buying an election.
Whatever. The 45th president won’t leave and launches a multipronged legal bid to throw out some votes and reverse the results, or stage a re-run.
He relishes the battle ahead. But instead of fighting back, the rest of us go about our normal business and shrug. We’ve already set this up. We’ve decided that Trump can stay around if he wants. He can actually remain at the White House. He will now become a tourist attraction, complete with the wife and children. He will become a figurehead. He can try to take as many meetings as he wants with foreign leaders, but he’ll run a little short there.
Federal departments remain, with figurehead leaders. There is a shadow cabinet; the real one had foreseen this turn of events and set up a new chain of command to quietly ignore Trumpian orders. A flock of generals, supposedly beheaded by Trump, are still in D.C. and can fill in. Few believe his directives and while everyone is properly gracious, no one follows his orders.
The Fed is an independent agency and other agencies have become accustomed to running on their own. Some cabinet members will be elegantly forgiven and furnished one-way tickets out of town. Betsy DeVos, the education secretary who proposed that some public money be diverted to private institutions, finds herself pre-enrolled in a flock of Coursera offerings to keep her busy.
The business arrangements are simple. We are, after all, a nation of capitalists. Trump can remain at the White House as our guests. He’s now leasing the joint. We’ve set up a fairly robust budget based on gate receipts for tours Trump and his family will now provide as part of his deal. He’s required to teach a couple of night-school courses. We don’t ask Twitter to shut his account due to its educational value, but now he won’t have to stay up all night, thumbs ready.
His food budget, all included in his lease, will be tightened, and he may have to mix Uber and his own fleet into the rest of ours.
Trump won’t have any reason to resist paying. He’s spent a lot of energy assuring us he’s a legit billionaire, so naturally we believe him.
Some things we will not provide. We worry that he’ll need a ready-made supply of fresh new Twitter-worthy enemies, but he’s on his own. We gradually limit the golf courses he’ll use on our dime.
We’ll negotiate a new title, such as Provisional President. He can keep his MAGA hats; who doesn’t want to be made great again?
Much of the White House grounds will be used by the new, actual president’s staff. The new chief has, in the interest of harmony, agreed to use the Blair House across from the White House to stay and can probably leave a few duds behind at the Vice Presidential mansion since we don’t want to rush the new vice president, who hasn’t even been named yet.
There will be millions spent publishing books on how truly grotesque the new arrangement looks, with Trump staying around and shuttling back and forth to his hotel. But everyone will see that U.S. ingenuity has invented a peaceful power swap while managing to make a ton of money selling the weirdness of it all to flocks of tourists and scholars.
We mentioned “The West Wing” TV show earlier. Near the end of that series the incoming president taps the losing candidate to be his new secretary of state. That high drama probably won’t happen this time around. But we can sell the future rights to “The President and the Pretender.”
It will take time to become accustomed to the notion that a departing leader may not be ready to leave on time. But it’s a small price to pay for peace. The war of words will continue, but we always get something in return, providing a shot of adrenaline to late night TV.