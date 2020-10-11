Two events happen — one on a Monday, and the other on Tuesday. Each involve the same sets of people. One features the unexplained flow of a few million bucks. The other is entangled in high religious principles. In each case, a lot rides on how and if the events are connected. Are they?
This is a little review of coincidence and causes.
In one, an American president receives $21 million in free cash from a hotel in which he owns an interest. Then we learn that the hotel, in Las Vegas, will benefit handsomely from a bullet train, and that a presidentially-appointed commission has just cleared the way for the hotel to issue a flock of interest-free bonds to build it.
A major newspaper explores the deal and writes a major investigative piece. It never says that the president used his influence to arrange U.S.-backed financing for the deal. The paper possibly wants to avoid saying out loud that the parties sideswiped the law. It doesn’t have to. It’s as clear as if one event happened on a Monday with the other following the next day.
The mayor of New York, fighting a pandemic, issues a set of restrictions that fall particularly hard on city synagogues whose members closely associate without the benefit of masks or distancing. As the victims are synagogues, they claim a violation of their freedom to practice their religion. Is there really a connection, or are the governor’s rules just particularly hurting them?
In the case of the president’s hotel, there’s little direct evidence the president used his influence to benefit his own partnership. His spokesman has issued the ritualistic denials. But the paper’s stories may hint at one of the reasons the chief executive has so stoutly resisted releasing his tax returns.
The case of the synagogues makes the opposite argument: that there is a direct connection between the mayor’s restrictions and Orthodox Jewish practice. A synagogue sues, pushing that issue.
The New York Times series traces a $21 million windfall that benefited an obscure partnership involving the Trump-branded Vegas hotel and eventually, Trump himself. A Trump partner and longtime friend, Phil Ruffin, owned the hotel with Trump. It apparently didn’t need the money, though it went to an otherwise-silent Trump marketing outfit. But Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was running low on campaign cash, with Trump often claiming it was “self-funded.”
For a time, the glitterati of Las Vegas had become excited over the idea of a bullet train connecting wealthy gamblers with the Strip, where the Trump hotel was located. Backers had earlier pushed the idea of raising tax-exempt bonds to build it. But the Obama administration was not entranced the sidetracked the idea. Trump, however, proclaimed his interest, pushing visions of 300 mph Asian trains. At the same time, most banks had grown wary of Trump’s mixed business history, and avoided lending to him.
Such a $21 million political campaign contribution would be illegal, however. But would a string of “fees” from the hotel to Trump’s marketing company, and then to Trump, boost the campaign? And why would Mr. Ruffin have let that much partnership money flow to Trump?
A Trump-appointed committee cleared the way for the tax-exempt hotel bonds after his election. The New York Times’ probe closely examined the Ruffin-Trump connection. It included the note that Trump was best man when Ruffin married a young Ukrainian model. The reporting carefully avoided suggesting that some kind of deal was on. The balance of the story was fascinating, focusing on the methods used to get the funds to Trump and why they involved such a lavish amount. But the reporting never said the money was part of a deal to win approval for the interest-free bonds. That came possibly because the Times was warned not to suggest law-breaking campaign-financing activity by examining the connection between the money and the financially-stressed campaign.
It was as if to portray a Monday-Tuesday connection while noting that no such link existed. The reporting was noteworthy. It raised many questions without suggesting something was legally amiss.
The New York synagogue sought to reach just the opposite conclusion. It argued in court that Gov. Cuomo’s restrictions illegally discriminated against it, and would greatly damage its congregation by imposing harsh distancing restrictions sharply pruning its followers’ ability to congregate at the same time and place. The Agudath of America organization complained that Cuomo’s 25% of capacity restrictions were religiously motivated.
The sanctions could have been religious in nature. Or, as Cuomo argued, they were intended to stem an outbreak of virus cases that had afflicted several “hot spots” in New York, including houses of worship.
A federal judge, Kiyo Matrumoto, sided with the governor. “How can we ignore the compelling state interest in protecting the health and life of New Yorkers?” the ruling read. It noted several non-Jewish organizations would also be hurt.
The synagogue had argued a connection involving religious discrimination, but the jurist didn’t agree.
Twin cases, one in Las Vegas and other in New York, suggested a connection beyond “coincidence.” The bullet train in California is still on the drawing boards. Its first leg would run from the gambling mecca to the state’s high desert. A future extension could reach Los Angeles.
Whether the machinations that appear to have cleared the way for its financing involved political favors will be debated. Right now, it’s just a case suggested by the curious connection of a $21 million transfer of funds.
It is still, for the record, just a coincidence.
