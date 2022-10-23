You’ve never flown higher. As the United Kingdom’s prime minister, you don’t have to stand for reelection for another two years. Never mind that the last three PMs, all from your political party, have flaked off the shelf like moldy cheese over the last three years.
Britain’s Conservative Party — the Tories — have forced three of their own out of office. We wrote about the elevation of the next-in-line, Liz Truss, less than a month ago. She more or less fired herself, by avoiding basic textbooks. Her beloved theories hadn’t been successful yet in a road test.
A simple head of lettuce, some were betting early last week, would last longer than Truss would hang on. A London paper ran photos of the pair — “Truss vs. LettuceHead” — on its front page. The average head of lettuce would start wilting in a week.
The lettuce won. Truss quit by midweek, floored when her own “supply-side” (or “trickle-down”) economic theories were splattered by the financial markets which had never been consulted. The lesson: don’t cut taxes on the edge of recession. These cuts were proposed with nothing to pay for them, spewing out money that would just fuel inflation. Another reason: the money you’d have to borrow on debt markets had just spiked in costs. The country couldn’t afford it.
They teach this stuff at schools and offices but not at party headquarters. Truss and the faithful forgot their prayers to back them up.
The British don’t elect their own prime minister, who’s merely the leader of the majority party. The next general election doesn’t have to come before early 2025. The government (Tories) won’t dare call one now, since they’re about 30 points down in the polls. So who’s still in the closet, waiting to pop out?
The first dude we’ve met before. Boris Johnson, the last PM, quit three months ago after lying about boozing it up at a party in his office while the rest of London was on lockdown. Are we serious? We’re just about out of “Tories.” The one exception is Rishi Sunak, a one-time smart treasury (“exchequer”) dude whose school credits go back to Oxford and Stanford. He’d quit Johnson’s cabinet to protest the partying.
British prime ministers can stay in office for five years. Truss lasted about 45 days — a record for the shortest tenure.
This mess was widely predicted. “Supply-side” theories are from the same Wonderland that brought us the “full employment surplus.” This American theory would magically turn a recession into a boom. But the economy has to kill inflation first. Then throw in a pinch of prayer.
A few weeks ago, this column visited the phenomenon of “unforced errors.” That describes tennis mishaps, but that’ll do for a Downing Street crowd trying to govern based on flimsy theory.
This is the same political party whose last Second Coming brought us Brexit — the United Kingdom’s vote to leave the European Union. The last three prime ministers found their legs tangled in Brexit. David Cameron, who opposed the vote to “leave,” quit when it passed. The next to try, Theresa May, couldn’t get it passed. But then, Brexit was a platitude and issue. Hiding inside were hundreds of nasty little details that required negotiation. It harnessed the same anti-immigration wave that hit the U.S. — worse because the Brits couldn’t stand the notion that the capital of Europe is Brussels. The financial capital was London, but those banks were hollowed out when London suddenly found itself outside Europe.
A few lessons have emerged from this mess. Make politicians running for office show some evidence that they attended school on the days basic economics were taught. The stuff crippling the Tories isn’t complicated, but it can be boring. Countries on the edge of recession don’t fall off into a boom. We like politicians who promise us nothing but the best — think Trump and “world-class health care.” Those dreams vanish into the same thin air that blew them in.
There are few good laughs in a world bound on repeating its previous economics errors and war follies. So we’ll have the get by on those who won the bet on how long Truss would last as PM.
Against all odds, it wasn’t close. You have less than four days left? Bring on more lettuce.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.