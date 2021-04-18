Dave Danforth is on assignment this week, so we are running one of his past columns. This one appeared September 10, 2000.
“Glenwood Post-Independent,” the voice chirps. “How may I help you?”
“I’m inquiring about a job,” I say. “Life’s a little slow at the top end of the valley.”
“Not a chance,” the voice says. A moment later, another chirpy voice comes on, probably trained at the same trough. “Human resources,” it sings. “Welcome to the Post-Independent, the best of what yesterday were two different daily newspapers, the Post and Independent.”
“How do I get a job there?” I ask.
“A job? You crazy? We just downsized, rightsized, restructured and rationalized Friday.”
“And that means?” I gasp.
“It means we were experiencing personnel redundancies,” says the Knowledgeable One.
“That disease has seven syllables,” I note. “What does it mean?”
At this, the voice turns into a whisper and rasps. “Don’t you know better than to call me here? We fired more than 40 folks to glue these papers together. End of the newspaper war. End of the chain gangs. Just one chain reigns now.”
“Swift, from Reno, where the sun shines?” I ask.
“Right,” says the HR interloper. “Morris was defeated. They sold out, but really, were driven out. They went home to Augusta, Georgia. End of their five years here, during which they bought every scrap of newspaper from Rifle to Eagle, Glenwood to Basalt.”
“But they couldn’t get the Aspen Times,” I note.
“No, the Times wouldn’t sell,” says the voice. “Sold to Swift instead, along with the Glenwood Independent. That left your crazy Aspen rag as the only non-chain paper. A lone wolf.”
“The Aspen Daily News,” I say, checking my corporate ID to make sure it isn’t dissolving as we speak.
“Did Morris ever actually call you to buy you out?” says my friend. “You’re listed in the phone book.”
“No, never did,” I say. “Strange, really. They spoke through intermediaries. I put out the word that I was a raving lunatic, really crazy, cut from the same gene pool as Hunter S., and they believed it. The Vail Trail’s daily also rebuffed them. Guessed they never could make money. They were hemmed in.”
“The PR line is amazing,” my friend says. “They say the papers are merged. But actually, the Glenwood Post is dead. The 110-year-old paid daily was killed. The presses live on. Some of the employees live on. But look at how things are. The owner is the Independent’s owner. The publisher comes from the Independent. The Post’s group head and publisher were both canned.”
“So the Independent won?” I say.
“A strange irony,” my friend says. “By starting the Independent, the Aspen Times lost so much money it forced itself to sell out of local hands to a chain. That’s what they call the McVoy Mess, after the guy who published it before it sold out to Swift.”
“McVoy had candor,” I sigh. “He admitted at the outset that they didn’t know how to start papers.”
“Nobody knows how to start papers,” says my friend. “Except you, and that’s because you’re too cheap to buy them like Morris, which gobbled up everything in sight when they got here.”
“How nice of you,” I say. “Why did the Post stay paid when it could have gone free and leveled the playing field?”
“Corporate groupthink runs deep,” says my friend. “Morris believes in the paid mantra. They chant it. They breathe it. They call it a ‘property.’ Would you ever call your newspaper a ‘property?’”
“Fishwrapper is just fine,” I say.
“Exactly,” says my friend. “Well, I have to hand it to them. Their first merged paper at least had some coverage of the carnage. They didn’t portray blood on the streets, but at least they noted some folks were axed. But that’s easy for the writer to say. He survived.”
“I can’t imagine a scene like that,” I note.
“The hint was clear,” my friend says. “They told everyone to show up in the Glenwood Post pressroom. It was like the nooses were hung by the time we got there. Why would you pick a big mechanical pressroom unless you had a mess on your hands? Closest thing I’ve ever seen to industrial America, closing a coal mine and laying off its workers.”
“And life went on peacefully in Aspen 42 miles from the mess,” I note.
“They had a meeting at the Aspen Times, too,” my friend says. “Managed to make the Times folks feel great by saying how much less efficient the Glenwood Post was. But they’re killing the street sheet, the Aspen-dot-com.”
“That hurt,” I say. “Any street sheet is like a part of me, since we started that way.”
“Get real. The way Morris ran it had nothing to do with the way your rag began. They had swanky offices with windows, and all kinds of folks running around. You stuck a couple of other warped souls in a hole in the ground.”
“A warm hole in the ground,” I affirm. “We stopped at 9 every morning to watch ‘Family Feud.’”
“The newspaper war in Aspen was genteel compared to Glenwood,” my friend says. “The reason Aspen has two dailies is the two journalists who ran them. The reason Glenwood has two was corporate. The Times wanted to protect its turf, fire a shot at Morris, which was creeping up the valley.”
“You think it worked?” I ask.
“Very odd,” says my friend. “Aspen Times took the shot. But the cost of taking it killed them, forced its sale to Swift. Yet the shot hit. And killed the Glenwood Post and Morris. Both sides died. How sad. Gotta go.”
“So soon?” I ask.
“This is still a newspaper,” my friend says. “That would be the obit.”
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.