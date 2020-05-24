My friend George, a sort of dark, shadowy figure from college days, has just reminded me of our joint assignment. George lives for subterfuge, and he can’t wait to start work. He is ready to jump right in. I’m a little dubious, but can’t resist the momentum. Plop! I fall in with him.
George has enlisted my help on a curious assignment. He’s been asked by a leading school to help them weed out bogus applications from applicants who are trying to scam them for admission.
Everyone thought the pressure to fake your way into a top school had died down since the prosecutions of actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman for procuring fake credentials for their kids to get into these schools. They’ve become just about as tough to get into as any of the Ivy League schools, and the latter are all back east.
Operation Varsity Blues, as the feds called their probe of the actresses and a few dozen other wealthy parents for paying bribes and “consulting fees,” has been an unexpected success.
Both were public relations bonanzas, dripping with embarrassment for the perpetrators. Huffman pleaded early and escaped big wrath, but the feds were determined to force Loughlin into a “perp walk” in which she does the walk of shame, pleading to charges of attempting to defraud the colleges.
But a problem cropped up of “collateral damage.” Their kids became necessary pieces of evidence, so they were sucked into the scandal whether they liked it or not. They may have been willing and even eager participants, but the feds are uncomfortable with the notion of publicizing them, down to publicizing them as oarspersons they were not.
You’re a kid on an impossible mission. Defy the odds and get into a school that no smart oddsmaker would make book, and you get lifelong privileges — or so you think. The top schools, like Harvard and Yale, are admitting at best only about 6% of those who apply. Stanford, though not technically an Ivy League school, is worse, and it boasts better weather. It’s become a game in which parents are tempted to pay anyone who offers a hand.
Some of the hands are legit, and some aren’t, while all offering the same results. It’s not cool to falsify an application and portray your kid as a jock rower or tennis player that he or she is not. But it’s still perfectly OK to fork over thousands to a willing ghostwriter who’ll write a glittering essay making you out to be a brilliant savior from somewhere east of Jupiter.
The fake essays aren’t easy to ferret out, and they’re among the finest pieces of writing you’ll read this month. There are schools that will actually check out some recommendations by making a “fact-checking call” to the odd recommender. But that’s not a high-yield search. Prized essays, fake or not, win spaces. You can read some of the best on any site boasting “college entrance consultants.”
So we could examine reams of essays and get nowhere fast. The best-written aren’t going to disclose any clues that they’re bogus. Ghostwriting is perfectly legal, and a bit of boasting is part of the marketing any applicant will do anyway.
The best of the strange world of near identities is a consultant named William Singer. The feds, discovering the “mastermind,” enlisted his help in prosecuting some 50 or so other parents. Singer charged tall fees for everything from arranging fake IDs to gaining access to test scoring and changing scores, in a world where the SAT score on a college entrance test can amount to liquid gold.
George, of course, has a far simpler idea, which would undoubtedly attract prosecutors. He will pose as a rowing coach, interview applicants, and quickly discover whether they actually know anything about crew.
George will strike up a conversation in which he will learn if the “crew jock” actually knows what a “Power Twenty” (a call for a sprint pace) is, or which side of the boat oarsman No. 4 rows from.
Crew is a strangely graceful sport for the amount of raw pain it requires from the grunts powering the boat. Eight of nine oarspersons in a full boat of eight haven’t got a clue what’s in front of them; they face backwards, trusting the “coxwain” to steer them down the course. The cox in turn, is a whispy form whose one key attribute is a weight as close to zero as possible, since he or she has no oar.
Crew is a marginal sport at most schools, but draws a cult-like following among top schools that glorify trips to England, where they watch crews from Oxford and Cambridge race down the Thames.
Why the sport would have much drawing power is best known only to authors like David Halberstam, whose “The Amateurs” followed a herd of Olympic hopefuls racing down Ivy League rivers in search of a prize shrouded by legend.
George has never rowed and doesn’t care about all this, but if wealthy parents do, he’ll follow it. Lori Loughlin and her husband arranged for their daughters to gain admission to the University of Southern California as rowers, though neither pulled an oar. They watched Felicity Huffman plead guilty and navigate a smooth conclusion to her case, deciding they would plead not guilty and brave the waters.
Those waters were not friendly. Prosecutors, emboldened, asked for stiffer penalties and snared photos of the daughters posing as oarspeople they were not. This was the equivalent of the “perp walk” and got Loughlin and her husband to reach a plea deal, in which they may face little or no jail time because the pandemic made jails a forbidden zone for prisoners.
It starts with oarspeople who haven’t a clue what’s ahead, and it ends with prosecutors who do, though they’ve never rowed. They’re tapping into a rarified world in which high society is protecting the privileges they sell to the highest bidder.
Singer, the mastermind, earns hundreds of thousands while parents think their money’s being funneled to some school charity.
Students from the top schools have observed that perhaps we should recognize reality, auction a few key freshman seats off for millions and direct the loot towards real charities. There’s not even a fat chance of that, though it would be the obvious solution and rid the “perp walkers” from having to seat themselves for a fake photo shoot in a shell (boat) they know nothing about.