Jethro Tull put it plainly in the band’s 1969 U.K. release of “Living in the Past.”
“We won’t give in,” the group declares, before hitting the title refrain.
We now visit three persons who are 2021’s embodiments of life in the past. What distinguishes all three is that they really never noticed the page turn. They had the rug suddenly yanked out from beneath them. And before they noticed the switch, they were still on stage, but their time had expired.
The audience got it, so the results were painful. The performers are stuck in a recent but bygone era. And they have no clue, as the final curtain has not yet dropped.
We’re not suggesting that they go. But they need to wear pins marked “Past Due.”
Andrew Cuomo is in his third term as New York governor. But he won’t complete it, as he quit recently after a sizable number of women complained of groping and out-of-place wordplay.
Even though Cuomo’s resignation takes effect next week, he himself is still in denial, stuck in the belief that he need not repent.
Cuomo was on his way to a big book memoir (now resulting in a big potential loss for its publisher). He first hit the national stage as the preferred choice to Donald Trump’s televised briefings on the handling of the pandemic. You’d switch the channel off the White House and go to Cuomo’s New York briefing because the governor was more credible.
But Cuomo was undone by a childish desire to retaliate, and an inability to control his wandering hands.
Even as Cuomo quit, he offered a strange scenario. The rules had been redrawn beyond his notice. He lived by one set of rules, never noticing that they were out of date.
It was hard to grasp that he apparently had not woken up. He’s only 63, after all.
Cuomo is likely still plotting his comeback. He could still walk off gracefully, but who’s going to wake him up? Those digs in Albany’s executive mansion are lonely. It’s got 42 rooms — a few too many.
Donald Trump is the second figure to find himself out of place and time. He thinks he’s in his second term. Many think the last bit of grace he could muster would be to exit without risking a shove. Trump has seemingly sidestepped the groping stories that have just felled Cuomo, but the most gripping stories of his behavior are as yet unknown.
It would be nice to believe Trump has a few good skills he’s not yet shown us, but the double-play of a botched pandemic and insurrection will dog him. He’d perform a better public service by leaving us out of a grudge-settling show. He needs a good publisher for his memoirs.
Now we reach Mike Richards, the would-be soaring star of “Jeopardy!” He was safe on his perch as executive producer. Then he nominated himself as Alex Trebek’s successor as host of the show. But his past came burbling up in the form of a podcast during a prior stint on “The Price Is Right.”
His 2013 remarks show the eight-year time warp he missed. His remarks seemed natural for him then, but they’ve since lost their pitch. They could illustrate why he wouldn’t think he’d done anything wrong.
In one clip, he refers to women who “dress like a hooker” on Halloween. Then he referred to another as a “booth slut” when she worked at a Las Vegas consumer show. Women in one-piece swimsuits are “really frumpy and overweight,” quoth he. Richards also managed to invoke a stereotype about Jewish people with large noses.
Richards has thrown the show into turmoil, possibly forcing it to revert to a few more guest hosts. He professed that the remarks did not accurately illustrate “who I am.”
But they had. Somewhere before 2013 the script’s taste and grace had been rewritten, but he’d missed the read-through.
A former executive producer for “Jeopardy!” noted the show was “one of the last pure things in a troubled age.” The “troubled age” is apparently just discovering its exit.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.