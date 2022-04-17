The hottest new media executive we’ve never heard of is set to earn $246 million this year to sell you something he hopes isn’t a can of worms.
He’d like you to believe that democracy and civilization will be OK when we’re freed of “advocacy networks” on TV. All we have to do is kick out “advocacy” and replace it with “truth and facts.”
This gospel comes from possibly the same dude behind the departures of Chris Cuomo and Jeff Zucker from CNN.
David Zaslav is a media executive, a fancy title for a cost-cutter. He headed Discovery, which has been reborn as part of Warner Bros. Discovery — the latest “media giant” to result from a merger.
It’s easy to say you want more “facts” and less “opinion” on American cable networks. Zaslav must be very careful in his early days at “WBD.” And what might he have been doing kicking around CNN when someone showed Cuomo and Zucker the door?
Cuomo had the top-rated show on CNN. A television journalist by background, he personifies the art of sympathetic storytelling in broadcasting. Zucker was the general showrunner at CNN, who brought Cuomo there. He was forced out for an affair with another CNN exec. This was likely an excuse, since the relationship had been public for years.
Cuomo was supposed to have been ousted for helping brother Andrew Cuomo, New York’s now former governor, rebut a host of sexual harassment claims. Except that the Cuomos had always been allies and Chris had “apologized” to viewers.
CNN was seen as more “progressive” with Cuomo on board. As a personable show host, Cuomo stands as counterpoint to Fox News, nearly a state-run network under Donald Trump and desperate to escape its now-infamous pledge for “fair and balanced” programming.
Many agree that bias, particularly on cable news shows, is the root of lots of evil and a garden for misinformation festering since before 2020’s “Big Lie” caught on like religion. But many also acknowledge that it can be very profitable and appetizing for execs.
Chris Cuomo can hardly be seen as a panhandler of myth. His absence has gutted CNN of a huge presence. Zaslav and his new crowd have already looked dimly on the debut of CNN+, its new streaming service which began with a thud despite hosts like Wolf Blitzer. Jake Tapper, Kasie Hunt and Chris Wallace. It got 100,000 orders for its app, but few used it to buy subscriptions.
Zaslav has two huge pitches he must make. The first is that he can cut $3 billion in costs in the merger. The second is that he’s not overcomplicating the streaming wars, which have already alienated viewers to distraction by slicing up a market including leaders like Netflix and Disney+, all of whom are promising billions in spending on new Hollywood shows. On Wall Street, this goes as wars between “IP giants” — or masters of intellectual property, complete with thoughts, words and music.
All this started in earnest four years ago when AT&T — a mere brand name today — did a deal with Time Warner Media, which it will legally re-jigger. AT&T’s shareholders will own 71% of “WBD.”
It comes with Zaslav’s desire to trim “advocacy” out of TV news programming.
Rush Limbaugh, who made himself dean of “excellence in broadcasting,” invented a syndicated radio show starring himself. He always acknowledged that it was all about ratings. Everything he said — including early Hillary insults — was carefully calculated to boost his numbers. If truth had to be adjusted a bit to serve his purposes, so be it.
Since Limbaugh syndicated his shows, he needed no network. He would have been the strongest advocate for “advocacy” pro-conservative radio.
Zaslav is playing on “advocacy” to do what others in programming call “dumb down the show.” He’s got a $209 million personal pay raise banking on it.
It’s not over yet for many CNN viewers. They still want Chris Cuomo back.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.