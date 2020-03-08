“Get lost. Go quarantine yourself.”
Yes, I’m sure I heard that correctly. I wasn’t sure if that was an epithet or compliment, but I’d take it either way.
Suddenly, I’d find meaning in what others would take as an excuse for time off, or a lapse into “an abundance of caution.” I can be “lazy” for days and just disappear. Others may assume I’ve read about the incubation period for the coronavirus and am trying to outlast it so I can re-enter either society or the doc’s office.
Now for the work part. A large slice of the U.S. is wrestling with the quarantine experiment, and many of us don’t still know enough about the virus. What does it mean to be officially “self-quarantined?” Since it isn’t really covered under workplace law, how many of us can arrange it … or afford it?
And how long would it last, at a time we don’t know the official “shelf-life” of the bug — the time it can survive just lying around? (Best guess might be a few days).
It’s a luxury that not everyone can get. If I’ve self-quarantined, others may have to work harder — like the Amazon folks who might be delivering stuff because I’m not supposed go out and pick it up.
I’m a writer.
That’s one of those occupations that can cover a lot of ground. I can be brilliantly at some wondrous piece of work, and have everybody believe it. Or I could also just ungainfully unemployed. I’m officially sitting around.
“Self-quarantine” can’t be in Tahiti or Juan-les-Pins. You’d have to be bolted to the deck, nailed down. Ideally, that would be a big red sign on the door — literally a “red tag,” of the type the building office would use if you’d done something bad. You can’t go out, even to socialize. You’d have to plan for that online, though you might be able to arrange an adjacent space for guests at least 10 feet away. That’s assuming you could load up on wipes, hand-san, and tons of soap. And maybe the right kind of screen for the window.
You really can’t do this by yourself, but involving others — like a family — involves issues. You might end up deciding the easiest route is through a small locking closet with some sort of window, not unlike a prison visitation area. (This is where the robots enter, if there were any). It comes down to you, yourself … and Netflix, Showtime, Amazon Prime.
This is the moment you wish you’d somehow been warned by an Official Warner — someone you’d believe because they’ve done some homework. We feel a little clueless right now, but it’s far worse in other areas even of the civilized world.
In the United Kingdom, a dozen or so years of “austerity” in government spending has decimated supplies of critical bed or treatment capacity. One statistic estimated the U.S., even threadbare of backup ventilators and beds, has about seven times per capita the capacity that the U.K. does. Some doctors there have even warned about a crisis where no capacity is left. Their concern is that patients might need to be turned away in a widespread pandemic, with officials forced to find ways to tell elderly citizens that others have more chance of survival than they do, given critical bed shortages.
“Austerity” has won the Tory Party of the U.K. many votes, and even appears popular to others who want to believe that cheaper is better. And if often is … until now.
The current crisis has also caught us before we can determine how to pay folks who are sent home because there isn’t enough work, or what to do with a gig economy that isn’t nearly through thinking about sick pay. We’ll learn lots for the next pandemic (or “episode,” if you like), but that doesn’t help us now.
Maybe the lessons of preparedness will work better next time. Maybe we’ll have a czar with a hot-line and a job that depends solely on competence.
In the meantime, perhaps this self-quarantine idea isn’t such a bad one. I don’t get in the way of others and they won’t have me to stumble across. I can load up on Thrones, Homeland, Crown, and all the other stuff I’ve missed.
That might really work for …. how long did you decide I’d be out?