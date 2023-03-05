Do you know Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser? You might want to send him a generic “welcome” card sometime. You don’t want Mr. Weiser joining other states’ AGs who, like a swarm of locusts, may decide the private details of your life — like whether abortions will be available here.
Such decisions may seem remote, but legal locusts in 21 states have already mobilized. By merely writing letters, these 21 are already lunging for stuff you thought as private as your body parts. Some are already after what kids may read. Next (with apologies to Lo Semple) they’ll want to dictate the shape of custom-designed ski poles. In 21 states, they’ve begun moving to block abortions.
You thought elections were required to mobilize? Maybe it starts that way. But others will embrace a “trickle-down” theory. So AGs in the two-score-plus-one states sent out notes to pharmacy chains threatening legal action if they began dispensing mifepristone — the first of a multi-pill regimen for abortions.
Walgreens is learning toward taking the threats seriously. The drugstore chain is probably considering everything from safety outside its stores to the welfare of its patrons to its own bottom line. Voters in all but seven states elect their attorney general.
The 21 locust-like states may have sent ghost-written identical letters to their AGs. They are all Republicans. If you’re surprised, send $1 to a political party and join. That’ll get you a membership. Double up and join both parties if you like. Don’t worry about renewing. The parties will be billing you throughout your life expectancy.
From there, it gets complicated. Since the Supreme Court invalidated abortion rights, it’s become hop-scotch marathon. States are split not just on a fundamental right, but on pregnancy stages, rape-and-incest provisions and other details. One late battleground is the legal future of telehealth and phone prescriptions.
Jillian (a niece, kid sister, girlfriend, wife, etc.) had her heart set on a Florida college. You used to worry about (or celebrate) all spots down there as party schools. Now you’ve got other issues arriving, including the political locusts.
Some states have stuck abortion rights safely in their constitutions. Others have taken to state legislatures. Some states (including Colorado) don’t allow state funds to pay for abortions or clinics. Some 14 states sit like a big red block down south, stretching through Missouri and West Virginia, having restricted the procedure. In another few, judges are deciding whether state bans are legal.
Abortion rights, while settling, still trip up political parties. Politicians know the perils of straying near “electric rail” issues sure to fry you no matter where you stand. The Supreme Court lost much of its moral standing when new judges decided their own views counted more than the longstanding wisdom of leaving settled law alone once it had remained on the books for decades.
In the future, you’ll need a handy app to protect yourself every time you cross a state line. It will cover dozens of issues peculiar to states, or even counties, that could snag you if don’t remain safely anonymous and out-of-sight when traveling. You may be safer navigating the states of the European Union than you are the U.S.
The lawyers, of course, will be the richest of the “remaindermen” when someday, a book of national laws will prevail. Even then, bands of locusts, all hoisting states-rights flags, will launch appeals. And you thought the only difference between Oklahoma and Texas was the speed limit.
Local courts will have a field day as their treasuries will fund local governments more lavishly than ever before. You get stopped anywhere for speeding, or a minor traffic infraction. They’re nice and will send you a “bill” — no need for a stop at a law enforcement office. Then you’re sent a bizarre statement. They won’t call it a fine; it’ll be a bond promising your appearance in court. Your “fine” is the bond. Pay and the charges will vanish. Don’t pay and they’ll be after you. No more local government deficits when you’re tempted to post a huge go-fund-me solicitation.
Above all this will sit the political locusts. Like the 14 states that ban abortion or any “excuses,” they’ll rove from state to state around election time looking for issues worthy of a battle.
Today they’ll be local hot buttons. You’ll survive. This will cover only anything you read or hear. Tomorrow it’ll move to the menu. Keep the wallet full because while it appears to be hot-button politics, it’ll be the latest chapter of our latest favorite game.
Pay to play.