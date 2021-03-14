The casting director is on the set today, so we know something’s up. She is rarely here, but some morsel has fetched her attention. She surveys the scene, takes In a few bits, and is ready to pronounce a verdict.
“What you are missing,” she announces, “is a misbehaving royal.”
Has she just lost it? We ponder the moment. It’s not like you can call Central Casting, and, using just the tones or your phone, summon an out-of-character royal.
She knows just what to do. She plucks out her phone, and dials Mar-a-Lago. “Tell him we’re sending a plane,” she instructs. “No, don’t bother. He’ll bring his own. He couldn’t stand the thought of using someone else’s.”
She is exactly right, of course. An ardent history student, she is mixing the wonders of the U.S. and British governing systems to fix what ails us.
The Brits have long borne, and usually enjoyed, the advantages of a monarchy. In the U.S., we confuse the presidency with royalty. The president can’t get straight answers from his own staff because they treat him like royalty, shielding him from what he most needs to hear. But he only handles government.
In the U.K., the head of government and head of state are two different souls, living worlds apart. You can spit and cuss on the prime minister. That’s his job, and he goes down to Parliament every week to mix it up with the backbench commoners at Question Time. Yet the monarchy serves a reminder of why you love the joint, and settled there. Whether it’s “God Save the Queen,” or “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” you sang it as a kid. It’s exactly the same tune.
The calmest place in London at the moment is 10 Downing Street, the prime minister’s residence. Boris Johnson, a brash loudmouth when elected, has calmed down. In fact, he’d love to stay hidden. Asked what he thinks of Meghan and Harry, and their tiff with the royal family, he’ll happily beg off. Not my cup of tea, he’ll say, repeatedly.
The only show in London has been produced by Oprah. It’s all they talk about. It involves a royal family whose official job nobody needs to pin down. They serve the purpose of representing all that one respects in the United Kingdom.
We have a Congress that many would say is a mess. It passed a historic measure to help a pile of people, and one political party slept through the whole thing.
Now we have a new president who says and does just what we expect. We think of this as a blessing. But where is the misbehaving royal? He’s moved to Florida, to his other palace. He serves a useful purpose to his own nation, but we couldn’t find a role in which we can listen, don’t need to attend him seriously.
Could we find another part for him, where he can say and do what he wants, without trying to actually mess with government? He’s got the perfect psychological profile for the part. He already thinks he’s king, so a throne would just be a prop. Could he not be a respectable joke, like the P.M. often is in the U.K.?
The British spend a ton of money on their monarchy. The royal family has begun to recognize the money question, chipping in more than it once did to maintain Windsor. It’s opened Buckingham Palace to tours. The Windsors still mean a lot, no matter what they say. The Queen has regained her majesty since the aftermath to the loss of Diana, when she had to ask the prime minister for advice.
The misbehaving royal here was forced to attempt a role in government for which he was never properly groomed. There was no monarch’s part that would have allowed us to Make (pick the subject) great again and be proud of it. If he’d have flubbed it, we’d all just grouse a bit, but he wouldn’t have had to blow town.
Historians have long pointed to the role of the monarch as a missing aspect of the U.S. Constitution. The last thing the framers wanted then was a monarch, as much of our own U.S. draft reflects a list of their grievances. But now, 245 years down the road, we wonder why we are just as fixated on the crown as the British.
Maybe we are missing something we just can’t figure out how to make work. We haven’t yet well mastered the concept of loyalty, removed from duty.
Just ask Boris Johnson. He couldn’t be happier periodically opening his front door, greeting the press outside, and saying absolutely nothing. Meanwhile, Oprah is seemingly across town grabbing all the headlines while actually sitting in a garden in Los Angeles with a pair of royals.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.