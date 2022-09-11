“Foreign Office calling. Stand by,” the phone advises.
I hear a click.
“Hey, mate,” whispers a suspicious voice out of my past. “I’m out of my office, but this can’t wait. You’ve heard of the Sussex Solution?”
“Not yet,” I reply. “Need I wait for it?”
“You haven’t changed a bit,” says Colin, a friend of mine going back to schoolboy days in London. “Did I bollocks the time change? Right then. There’s talk of a swap in the works between the U.S. and U.K. It’s come up with the seating of King Charles III. I’ll cut to the chase. You ship us Donald Trump, and we give the U.S. the rights to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Meghan and Harry. Straight trade, terms to be negotiated.”
“Harry and Megan already live in California,” I note.
“We’ve got some foreign relations assignments ready for them,” says Colin. We’re a tad short-handed here with the departure of Queen Elizabeth.”
“How does Trump get mixed up in this?” I say, although it’s evident.
“We get him out of your hair,” Colin states. He wants to be royalty, and now’s his chance. We’ve got a surplus of castles. I believe Sandringham is vacant at the moment, and he could crash at Kensington when he’s in London. In Hyde Park. To-die-for shopping.”
“He’s already begun his campaign here,” I remind him.
“Our intelligence says his shrinks are very much worried about that,” Colin notes. “They don’t want him running. They don’t think he’d be able to take another loss. He’ll be well taken care of here. We’ve got a bevy of unused titles he could use. He already has a golf course in Scotland. He’ll feel like royalty.”
“Is this some grad school experiment in constitutional monarchy?’ I ask.
“Almost,” Colin giggles. “He’ll be a tourist attraction on the first order. He should get along swimmingly with the rest of the royals. Here’s the thing. He’ll have no real power, except what he exudes himself. Look at Elizabeth. She reigned for 70 years, beloved by all. She has a secret power book.”
“Classified?” I ask.
“She’s was the brightest girl on the block, best educated, read all the papers and quite the sense of humor. She met with the prime minister alone and off the record weekly. After Diana died, Tony Blair, then the PM, would ring the queen in Scotland and tell her to get her butt back to London. After that, she treated him like family.”
“Yeah, I can just see Trump running over to the palace to see Charles. Prickly meets prickly. They’ll get along real well,” I predict.
“Not a problem. Trump will be floating,” Colin affirms. “Charles will be just like his mum. All ears, very polite. He’ll have his choice of titles. He was never welcome in Buckingham after he almost stepped on the queen while walking together. King of klutz, though we never said it out loud. Not the done thing.”
“I can imagine Trump showing up in Parliament,” I say.
“They’ll show him deference in the British way,” Colin replies. “He can try to say what he wants, and he’ll get heckled, cackled and booed out of there. But it’ll be all over television, and he’ll go back for more because no one has to take him seriously.”
“Sort of like ‘The Crown,’” I say, noting the hit Netflix TV show.
“That program has made every royal a household personality,” Colin notes. “All of us sort of thought we already knew Her Majesty. Everybody at Buckingham watched it, and nobody said a word. Ratings rule the world. Show was a hit, and Trump needs a hit show.”
So we ship Trump off to the U.K. He can’t piss off anyone in Europe because is already does that,” I recount. “And he can’t piss off his subjects because he already has. He can say anything he wants in Commons because Parliament gets as rowdy as he is. That’s it?
“Trump is ceremonial only, but he’ll not really realize it, and he can still play kingmaker on the phone to all his enemies. And we have our secret weapons.”
“I’m sure,” I say
“William and Catherine,” Colin whispers, “They’re resident royals, playing their real parts. And they’ll patch things up with Meghan and Harry.”
“OK. Just one question,” I query. “What if Trump runs here and wins?”
“That’s your problem. But it would be anyway.”
