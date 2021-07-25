In 1981, David Palmer, a lawyer for the Aspen Skiing Co., had a problem. Back then, the “SkiCorp” didn’t own all four Aspen ski areas, but only three: Ajax (Aspen Mountain), Buttermilk, and Snowmass. The fourth — Aspen Highlands — was separately owned and was on the warpath against the Ski Corp. Its owner, Whip Jones, had convinced a Denver federal jury that the SkiCorp, was bent on a bold, bad-faith bid to monopolize the Aspen skiing market. To corner the market, the SkiCorp, led by D.R.C. “Darcy” Brown, had manipulated the pricing of an all-Aspen ticket to severely harm Highlands.
The jury, on June 18, agreed. It awarded what today would seem chump change — $7.5 million to Highlands. To appeal the ruling, Palmer would need a novel argument: that the Aspen market couldn’t be monopolized. If he could show that, he could re-argue a case on its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Palmer had to hope nobody in Aspen would read his words. The Aspen skiing world was built on the notion that Aspen was unique. There is only one Aspen. Nobody can copy it.
Hogwash, Palmer argued in a brief only judges were supposed to read. Aspen ski services aren’t at all unique, he wrote. Services available to Aspen skiers “are neither unique nor in any way different from the services provided by Vail, Crested Butte, Steamboat Springs, Heavenly Valley, Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe.”
The argument wouldn’t win the case, but it advanced it to the highest court. It also showed how antitrust laws get so complex they’re hard to understand.
The case illustrates the rough sledding that antitrust warriors will face as the Biden administration hopes to reawaken a Justice Department slumbering over the last four years. It sees a new frontier in high-tech titans.
The Aspen case eventually reached the Supreme Court in March of 1985. The justices had no dispute, ruling 8-0 for Highlands. In later years, the Aspen Skiing Co. would “monopolize” the market the easy way: it simply bought Highlands.
The case showed how simple concepts of monopoly law can get bogged down when buried under years of subsequent court rulings. They all sought to clarify what Congress meant in 1892 when it outlawed any “combination or conspiracy in restraint of trade.”
The law has been used by trust-busters seeking to break up everything from industrial complexes to a phone company. Along the way, it has spawned a flock of subsequent court rulings, citing concepts from the “essential facilities doctrine” to “duty to deal” and “predatory pricing” as warning signs of where monopolies might lurk.
The Aspen case stands out. Nobody doubted that the “SkiCorp” wanted to injure Highlands when it decided, around 1977, to change the “cut” of the court-ordered joint four-area ticket unilaterally. Highlands had traditionally received about 19 percent of sales when the SkiCorp decided to drop it to 15 percent. Highlands was bound to be hurt, but the SkiCorp was adamant. It resented Jones and Highlands for running an inferior ski area with clunky lifts, piggy-backing on slick marketing largely produced by the SkiCorp.
Palmer and the SkiCorp argued to the Supreme Court that they had no duty to cooperate — a legal concept — with a lower-class competitor. Unfortunately, the SkiCorp sabotaged its argument with a series of “dirty tricks” aimed at Highlands. In one infamous example, it produced a batch of Aspen skiing maps from which Highlands was simply air-brushed away.
Nobody doubted that the Ski Corp and the headstrong Darcy Brown were out to get Jones and Highlands. But they fumbled, and their arguments were buried by the finer points of antitrust law.
A similar episode arose in 1993 involving another strong figure: Robert Crandall, then CEO of American Airlines. The company had been sued by Northwest and Continental — two competitors — for predatory pricing. Crandall, the competitors argued, had sharply cut fares in the summer of 1992 in a bid to hurt the competitors and force them under.
A federal jury convened in Galveston, Texas to hear the case. As in the Aspen case, the facts seemed clear as a bell. Crandall, a legendary and fiery CEO, had cut fares to retaliate against competitors for irritating fare cuts of their own.
Wagers popped up in the gallery. Would Crandall throw a temper tantrum in court? But the case got sidetracked by a judge who, in a bid to write a road map for the jury, embedded a roadside bomb. Which “city-pairs,” the judge demanded the jury answer, did American intend to monopolize?
The jury, having spent a week on the case, was thrown by the judge’s question. It decided a few hours into deliberating that it couldn’t answer, thus ruling in American’s favor. The simple retaliation got buried by clouds of antitrust rulings.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.