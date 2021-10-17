Dave Danforth is on assignment this week. This column originally appeared March 18, 2001.
“Apologies International,” the voice says. “I’m Doris. How may I help you?”
“I need to order a bunch of apologies,” I say. “I’m calling from Aspen. We seem to need to say we’re sorry to each other.”
“Any bulk order of apologies is welcome,” Doris says.
“Great. Just how does this service work?” I ask.
“Many people have a great deal of difficulty apologizing to each other,” Doris says, launching into her pitch. “We prepare the apologies and soften up the intended targets. Perhaps we can start with your request.”
“We have this outfit called the Aspen Skiing Company, and this talk show host named Andrew Kole. The SkiCo has a lawyer fellow who made a mistake, but he doesn’t know it yet. He challenged Kole before realizing the talk show host, operating on the radio, might have a tape,” I note.
“Not smart. Tapes tend to embarrass folks later,” Doris replies.
“This lawyer had a SkiCo employee write a letter claiming that Kole hadn’t told her she was on the air on his program when he called. Problem was, the tape showed she was wrong. He told her twice.”
“They could just kiss and make up,” Doris says. “You don’t need us for that.”
“You kidding?” I exclaim. “The SkiCo kiss Andrew Kole? After their employee claimed she was ‘shocked and appalled’?”
“Nobody on this planet is shocked and appalled,” Doris notes. “Maybe one or the other, but never both. Only lawyers are ‘shocked and appalled.’ Someone stuffed words in her mouth.”
“So the SkiCo needs to apologize to Kole. But they don’t know how to do that,” I say.
“All right, we’ll apologize to Kole on behalf of the SkiCo., so they won’t have to do it themselves. Anything else?”
“Sure. Andrew Kole needs to apologize to a citizen named Toni Kronberg,” I continue. “She’s been challenging City Hall on what they want to leave out of their new rec and pool center. Instead of helping her, Kole endorsed this ‘Shut up Toni’ campaign.”
“Was Toni shocked and appalled?” Doris asks.
“Toni’s not a lawyer. Just teaches folks how to swim,” I say.
“And Kole hasn’t got it in him to say he’s sorry?” Doris inquires.
“Kole is running for city council,” I say. “He’s one of eight, and things get hairy when eight folks run for two slots around here.”
“Fine. We’ll handle it. We’ll apologize to Toni on behalf of Kole. That wraps it up?”
“Not quite,” I say. “Toni needs to apologize to the city council. She keeps getting up at meetings and writing letters and irritating certain members of the council,” I say.
“Let me guess,” Doris says. “Your mayor is running in this election as well.”
“You catch on fast,” I say. “So, the council seems to need her apology.”
“You decide, we provide,” Doris says. One apology from Toni to the council coming up. So she won’t have to do it herself. Maybe now they’ll start listening to her.”
“I wouldn’t make book on that,” I persist. “I have only one more apology to request. “I need to apologize to the SkiCo.”
“The same SkiCo which won’t smooch Andrew Kole?” Doris says. “ How have you transgressed upon the SkiCo?”
“Not sure, exactly,” I mumble, my head hanging. “But you can prepare a blanket apology. It just seems my newspaper irritates them by saying things I’m not allowed to say. This is still a company town.”
“This company is probably more mature than you think. Are you sure they don’t like you?” Doris asks.
“I have friends there. I’m sure they could use a random apology.”
“All right,” Doris says. “Let me get this straight. You need to apologize to the SkiCo, which needs to say it’s sorry to Andrew Kole, who needs to express remorse to Toni Kronberg, who needs to submit her regrets to the Aspen City Council.”
“That sums it up,” I say, satisfied.
“We can just take a short cut,” Doris says. “If you started things, and it ends up with the city council, why don’t you just apologize to the city councilors, and everybody else will be neutralized.”
“Neutralized?” I ask. “I understand your concept of outsourcing apologies. But I didn’t realize it included neutralization.”
“We will do it for you, of course,” Doris emphasizes. “They’re politicians. Even if they don’t know why you are apologizing, they will accept it gracefully.”
“I see,” I say, still puzzled. “This is kind of like a chain link, with me at one end and City Hall at the other.”
“You got it,” Doris says. “And you’re the only one who doesn’t seem to know why he’s apologizing.”
Dave Danforth (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here each Sunday.