The next time you think of running for president, how might that grab the mayor of your hometown?
Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., commissioned a painting project outside the White House. It consisted of “Black Lives Matter” painted in huge yellow letters across the street. New York’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, tipping his hat, conducted a similar ceremony on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower. Same yellow letters.
No word yet on what might happen outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, which the president declared his new official residence after his last outburst at de Blasio.
The chief executive can’t exactly count on his landlords in Washington to renew his lease on the White House. Stay tuned.
There’s a movement to be observed here beyond the message “Do you hear me now?” More and more, previously silent mute masses are speaking up and speaking out. More and more, U.S. employees are thumbing their noses at nondisclosure agreements in their work contracts or rejecting them entirely. They reserve the right to say what they want despite the terms of termination. Or, at least, they’ll up the ante for agreeing to shut up.
A congressional spectacle unfolded last week over disclosures that Trump and attorney general Bill Barr are gutting the Justice Department of top prosecutors investigating Trump’s business or tax affairs.
Geoffrey Berman, a top prosecutor and U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said that Barr had tried to force him to quit by offering him the top post at the Securities and Exchange Commission. Berman declined, saying he liked his job and was involved with important work.
Barr pressed him. Berman is a Republican but no Trump loyalist. The SEC job was then held by Jay Clayton, a Trump buddy he and Barr wanted to slide into Berman’s post, he told the House Judiciary Committee. Barr eventually threatened to fire Berman. Berman said he wouldn’t go voluntarily, but changed his mind after winning a pledge he’d be replaced with an assistant and prosecutor he trusted, Audrey Strauss.
Berman said he suggested he and Barr meet in a few days for a final resolution. Elsewhere in Washington, someone didn’t like that idea. A news release reported that Berman had resigned. The entire meeting was tense, Berman recalled. It took place at Barr’s suite at the Pierre in Washington. Picture this: Berman noted that a sandwich plate appeared in the suite but that nobody ate.
The House Committee, chaired by a Democrat, may not be so friendly. Some members believe Barr’s behavior amounted to a quid pro quo, or an offered bribe.
After news of Berman’s resignation broke, the prosecutor rebuffed it, exposing the administration’s clumsy maneuver.
“SDNY” is code with a distinctly unpleasant flavor for Trump. The Southern District of New York is believed to be home to some of the hottest Trump probes. It was noted as the home of Preet Bharara, the preceding U.S attorney who ran it. Trump stamped himself under suspicion when he notably failed to reappoint Bharara when Trump took office after the 2016 election. Bharara is not silenced; he maintains a podcast.
The Berman disclosure adds to a pile of nondisclosure deals worked out by Trump, many dealing with women who’d been involved in affairs with him.
But widespread questions have arisen about the legality of agreements that were supposed to muzzle them from speaking out in exchange for payments.
If they’ve emboldened employees to spurn similar muzzles, it could represent an encouraging trend. The deals cover not only statements about office conditions and deals, but also technical disclosures. Such deals are common in the Silicon Valley and the urban financial canyons of Wall Street.
There are perfectly understandable reasons to have them, but they may not stand up over time. The typical NDA immediately can paint the participating business unfavorably. It’s no secret what a blanket of NDAs has done across Washington, though it’s no secret who might not want hidden facts to emerge.
But a fact of life is that over time, if not the next day, secrets crumble. NDAs also don’t stand up to the blizzard of secret spying devices now popping up, far beyond the Watergate-era tapes. There are so many more electronic stumbling blocks to challenge modern-era police, politicians or business dealers. One thing can be said for a well-placed NDA. If you’re offered one, it means you’re a somebody. You’re blessed with a secret to keep. It’s not the world’s cheapest deal to make, and it comes with a bow tie.
Just make sure that when you go to justify it, you can say they made it worth your while.