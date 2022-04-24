“We Rent Brains,” the sign proclaims.
You’ve heard the rumors. You just never quite believed them.
You’re driving down a sunny Florida coast highway. You notice one lonely clue — a tiny sign alerting you to “Florida Gayness Reeducation Camp.” You were prepared for this by a small ad you clipped just inside the Georgia-Florida border. It admits you to the “camp” — no questions asked. You also know this is no brains farm.
You aren’t headed for a symposium put on by the orange juice industry. You are instead submitting to having your attitudes about gay education “repositioned.” The diploma will allow you to keep returning to Florida because you now think as the state legislature and governor wish. You are obeying the boundaries of regional political correctness — for a price.
You took a cue when Gov. Ron DeSantis, dripping Trump envy for 2024, prompted state lawmakers to punish Walt Disney’s heirs for their criticism of a plan to reedit all kids’ books so any objectionable material about gay life — whatever that is —gets “sanitized.”
Florida now proposes a raft of measures to limit Disney’s freedom to govern wide swaths of theme park land near Orlando. That could hurt the Disney empire’s theme park business — though it could also boomerang badly since Disney already maintains public utilities on much of its land.
And you thought Disney only made movies and had a streaming channel. That will soon change.
DeSantis and his followers want your head. They want to control what your kids think, say and believe about gayness.
There is an antidote to the advance of the barely visible “orange haze” in the air. You want to limit the state’s sway over your head, so you don a hat declaring yourself “for rent” only. You’ll abide by their punch lines, but only for a set period of time. You’ll rent, but not sell — a solution you’d wish on all politicians. They believe that money talks … and it does, but only with term limits. You get the right to repossess your remaining brains after an initial term — if there’s anything left.
The state’s got to rush. Let’s say it’s got 18 months to get all citizens to open up to its wishes. All offending published material is either burned or dumped by then, and permit holders say the correct things so they can cross through unfriendly terrain.
This will have long-term consequences, but you don’t care. Your brains have been ceded for only 18 months — not a lot of time. Then the state’s hold will be relinquished, and you’ll get your brains back. It’s only fitting for a region whose sell-by date depends on the freshness of its fruit.
Enter entrepreneurs. They’ll soon arrange bargains for “new citrus” believers (the fresh code name). Certain northern blue states will offer deals to pass holders. You could get a discount to ride to the top of the Empire State Building.
Give the camps time to catch on. Before you know it, all states and counties will proclaim themselves red or blue, for “branding” purposes. Or purple, if they’re still playing games or will pay you only for a week or two.
Rentable brains bring free enterprise, too. When your term is up, what’s the price for renting your soul for another term? You’re like a parking meter.
What’s the point of this story? Simple. Everything can be negotiated for a price, but that’s not all.
Entrepreneurs think a lot about how to politically position themselves and soon raise lobbying money to match. Elon Musk has billions, is bright and boasts a hot Tesla brand. But do we know what he really wants with Twitter — or if he’s decided yet?
Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook hosted a couple of Trump fundraisers in the past and said he had doubts about limiting Facebook’s content from disinformation. His key backer is one of Silicon Valley’s rare Republicans. But its stock crashed once word was leaked about how Facebook might profit from the questionable market for truth.
We negotiate money first, then time limits. Mickey Mouse, beware. They’ll come for you next.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.