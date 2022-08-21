The shrinking size of The Aspen Times’ newsroom raises a question that hasn’t yet come up. Amid the resignations and firings there, what might the paper’s new owner want, besides lower costs?
The owner is Ogden, a chain based in West Virginia. The chain took over from Swift Communications, which had owned the Times since 2000.
The Aspen Times is still remembered for the work of its owner and publisher, Bil Dunaway (the one “l” is not a typo), who bought it in 1956. Dunaway was a writer and a sort-of town historian, best known for forays into needy areas like the town’s sewage system.
Dunaway was first and always a writer. His paper was identified by his independence. Back when he began, we hadn’t really heard of “chain” newspapers or owners like Gannett, Cox, Knight Ridder, or Alden Capital.
But the arrival of another chain owner has put me in the position of the dude watching from the bleachers. I started the Aspen Daily News in 1978 and sold it to local owners in 2017. I am a writer by background.
Newspapers are hardly alone in becoming victims of the “chaining” of America. Fox News (and its parent company), starting with money from Rupert Murdoch, led the charge in creating a highly-politicized network. It traces itself to Rush Limbaugh’s radio talk show, and its preoccupation with ratings. Fox News is known for its rocky marriage with Trumpism.
The arrival of Ogden raises the question of interference by Ogden in its newsroom.
The new chiefs have already been rattled by a lawsuit by a new owner of a luxury hotel proposed for the Lift 1A area of Aspen Mountain. He objected to being branded as a “Russian oligarch.” He won from The Aspen Times a settlement by suing for libel, leaving open whether a label of “Russian oligarch” constitutes fact or protected opinion.
The suit is public, but the settlement isn’t. It could be a matter of interest if Ogden agreed to a written procedure covering future issues.
National stories are full of suggestions of meddling in the news. Slated for today is the final CNN airing of “Reliable Sources” and its host, Brian Stelter, who is thought to have displeased Trumpists.. The canning of his show is seen as the work of David Zaslav and Chris Licht, whose Discovery Channel just merged with CNN and Warner. CNN also watched as Chris Cuomo was axed as host of its most popular show.
Zaslav is seen as the force behind that move. He’d already declared his distaste for what he termed “advocacy” programming.
Zaslav witnessed the departure of Jeff Zucker, who brought Cuomo aboard. Its long-term plan had been to add hosted, personable shows to the straight “breaking news” it put on the air in 1979.
Licht and Zaslav apparently picked up on an affair by Zucker and a CNN exec and the role Cuomo played in defending brother Andrew (former governor of New York), caught in a sexual harassment scandal. The problem was that Zucker’s affair had been common knowledge for years, and Cuomo’s brotherhood with Gov. Andrew was a silly pretext after the ratings boost it provided.
The same political forces showing up at Discovery/CNN could be surfacing at the same time as the future of the dark struggle between the remaining staff of The Aspen Times and their Ogden bosses.
Zaslav and Ogden have something in common. Both concentrate on the bottom line. For many years, the key was No. 30. That referred to the percent of revenue execs were expected to ship back home to their corporate bosses as profit.
To run at anything higher than 15 or 20 was considered outstanding for any media news operation. Under 20 often resulted in further cost-cutting, That included the newsroom. Reporters do not produce immediate cash flows, and their output is harder to calibrate than that of other media employees.
Today, the U.S. is dotted by “news deserts,” featuring an absence of local news sources of any kind. Some of this is due to poor business strategy (like the persistence of paid circulation at very small newspapers). But media organizations can also founder when operations and news reputations are strangled.
Ogden is known as a cost-cutter. Its owner has been dubbed “Bottom-line Bob” back home near Pittsburgh. Could Ogden quietly benefit from such cost-cutting at the Times?
“Reliable Sources” will have ended its run by the time you read this. But rumbling news events in Aspen and New York could come from the desire to control content, costs or both.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.