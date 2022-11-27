We turn this week to the “dark little habits that nobody will admit to” section.
Some arts and music patrons show up just to see and hear the show. But for others, the important element is to “see and be seen.”
They may have to pay handsomely to get in, but that’s OK when the rule is to be spotted. Among elite reading assignments is the donor list, including names and amounts given. We are pleased to note the donors, and assure ourselves we’ll visit the businesses among them.
But there will always be a few scowling patrons. Maybe they gave last year and forgot this year’s deadline. Maybe there was a printing error. Or maybe their name was lost — or worse, dropped from the donor list printed in each program.
We recognize the donors. But some are more interested in who’s missing, and what it means. Could it hide an avoidable slight? Could it preview someone’s bankruptcy?
Now comes the latest chapter of pay-to-play etiquette.
Our case study comes not from Aspen, but from a crown jewel of events that spotlight who shows up. It took six years for the Case of the Missing Invite to surface at New York’s Metropolitan Museum — the Met.
The missing patron was Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic House member from Manhattan. A longtime friend of the arts, she was miffed to have been “forgotten” in 2016. The New York Times referred to her name as “crossed off.” It’s uncertain it was as bad. But her reaction has earned her an investigation from the House Ethics Office, a bipartisan entity.
A long-simmering, 15-page report questioned if Maloney had breached ethics rules by her reaction to being snubbed for the affair in 2016. House terms are only two years, so we can question why this little matter took so long to burble to the surface. After 30 years of service, she was beaten in a tough primary for the traditionally Democratic seat.
But the House committee will consider now whether she breached the rules by “soliciting” a favor. Certain VIPs need not contribute (“pay”) to get invited. It was expected that various VIPs from New York City would be there to be in a photo with Beyoncé and her friends. The difficulty here is how Maloney might have pressured various Met officials to cough up an invitation.
Maloney not only won her invite, but apparently assured that she wouldn’t be forgotten in the future. Maloney herself, as expected, has brushed off any improper behavior.
Nobody refers to “paying” for anything in these circles. It is strictly a donation game. Most donors genuinely appreciate their invitations.
Pay-to-play rules govern many such affairs. Some occur at charitable Aspen affairs, such as Aspen Music Festival receptions, or invites to the pricey Aspen Ideas Festival. A quiet controversy in recent years concerns the etiquette of the real estate industry. Some members, anxious to treat the Sunday outdoor (free) concerts on the lawn as picnics for their own favored customers, have become aggressive in enlarging the first-come, first-serve spaces at the expense of non-paid local riffraff. They come prepared, stocked with more than enough wine and a few tents. Many stake out their lawn spots the night before.
This behavior is hardly Aspen’s alone. It has been in place at other events across the U.S. Aspen is special in that the outdoor lawn space is free — the result of the generosity of the Karetsky family.
Other pay to play rumbles have been the talk of the land. “Operation Varsity Blues” snared several wealthy parents willing to pay a steep premium through an “expert” to get their kids into coveted colleges, including the Ivy League, MIT, Stanford, USC and Wake Forest. Savvy observers suggested that the schools recognize the value of, say, 100 seats in the freshman class and simply auction them off to the highest bidders.
Some parents conceded to bribing the schools, or “arranging” side slots on certain athletic teams for relatives. Some defendants claimed their donations were pitched to them as charitable contributions.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.