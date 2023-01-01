It’s looking like we may be stuck with poor old George.
Except that George Santos, the newly-elected fictitious congressman from Long Island, isn’t make-believe at all.
Or is he?
Santos, 34, ran a campaign that could have been written up in a drama school where the assignment was to invent a congressman out of thin air. That’s right. You get credit just for making him up.
But you don’t have to. Santos did it, all by himself. He must have been reading one of those old stories about brilliant kids who, once every few years, would get admitted to Harvard or Yale on entirely fabricated applications. The schools got shamed into occasionally fact-checking their candidates.
But nobody fact-checked Santos until it was too late. He’d been elected before even the New York Times caught on. His past, including rich stints at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, came out of thin air, as both firms said.
Since his first fabrications became news, now virtually everything in his past sounds like it emerged from a school assignment on how long you can fool them all.
This time, the joke was on us. There’s virtually no part of “George Santos” that we can verify. He claimed at one point that he was “Jew-ish,” as opposed to Jewish. That should have been a clue.
Now, nobody knows what to do. We’re in this post-Trump dance, watching various Republicans swear by the congressman-elect, since the party can’t afford to spare a single seat in a House majority so tight it could fracture any minute.
Yet Santos’ election was an event primed to happen. Take the number of voters who profess to believing the Big Lie. In this country? In 2022, now 2023? Do ya believe? We decided that the Santos story, like the Big Lie, was just too rich to be true. But it wasn’t our problem. There must be some federal agency up there that looks into this sort of stuff.
But this Trumpist-elect is putting even Trump on the spot. Nobody knows whether to endorse him or not. This is the only candidate that won an election while half his backers wonder whether to denounce or announce him.
Maybe we can create a 436th seat in Congress for Mr. Santos. He succeeded not just in talking his way into office. He’s still got the bulk of his backers unsure what to do next. His is the ultimate test of Trumpism as a movement. Do we chuck him out of Congress not just for a single lie, but for an entire slate of them? Or do we wait it out because nobody wishes to tinker with a fragile House of Representatives that can’t decide who should lead it? The Santos act is making the Senate’s one-vote Democratic majority look rock-solid.
It’s amazing that Santos is the only Santos. We’d have thought there might be a palmful of candidates who are currently sitting atop their own pack of fibs that were so good that nobody’s checked them out yet. How many other congresspeople — soon to be sworn in — are laughing silently because they pulled one off on the voters?
Yet we can see exactly how this happened. Perhaps hundreds of voters silently wondered if Santos-the-candidate could be made of cardboard. Yet, whose job — outside of the media — is it to check It out? The framers of the Constitution didn’t foresee this. What if a little act fit for drama class made it off the stage and into reality?
Certainly Santos should be sent to the penalty box to experience his own isolation even as he celebrates his election. This is an act we didn’t see coming. We didn’t really take Trump seriously when he warned that if Biden beat him for the presidency 2020, fraud would be to blame.
Nobody knows what’s next, though there are campaign finance issues — criminal — to come. It isn’t in the Constitution.
As we near 2024, we don’t know how to handle a big shining lie, let alone a bundle of them. If we had a truth serum test to administer to the 435 members of Congress, how many of them would flunk?
And how about the rest of us? Do we reward such electoral bravery? Or is this an exception to forgiveness?
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here on Sundays.