What’s the ratio that translates dog years into our time?
Now what’s the math that converts political years into ours? It’s way beyond 7:1. Way more happens in two years in politics.
That’s why the two-year suspension Facebook handed to ex-president Donald Trump this week will cover much more political clock than we think. By the time Trump’s time in the penalty box is up, many will simply have forgotten him. Between now and January 2023, we’ll have gone through so many good scandals that we haven’t imagined yet.
Lives turn in an instant in the digital media world. Bill Clinton was an unknown name when he emerged in 1992 as a possible winner. Barack Obama was a freshman senator who’d given one memorable national speech before 2008. Success that year was unlikely, but the alternative was to wait four more. Joe Biden last year was a has-been who should’ve run four years earlier. And then Jim Clyburn, congressman from South Carolina, endorsed him and introduced us to our next president.
Trump was on the hot seat for having incited the Jan. 6 insurrection. Then came denial. Next came Facebook, under pressure. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has dined with Trump in the past, punted the decision to a “volunteer board.” But the board punted it back to Zuckerberg.
It must have been a relief to Zuckerberg. Imagine. The king of the world was now muzzled, in the name of cleansing misinformation between the Orange One and his 35 million followers.
He’s not off the hot seat yet. In 2023 he’ll have to decide if Trump, is repentant enough to abide by Facebook’s rules. The world has never heard “I’m sorry” from any Trump.
What can he do next? It’s a big challenge in search of a consultant. To survive in today’s media world will require a round of fresh new material. Can Trump edit his list of grievances in time to add new ideas we’ve not yet heard? There will be millions of newly-minted voters next year whose only knowledge of “trump” is a term used in some bridge tournament.
The former president’s power supply was turned off when he left office Jan. 20. He designed a new blog site, “from the desk of …” to amp up the noise. But he shut it down in frustration after noticing no one was listening. Ivanka could have told him that. Her line of fragrances was humming along until the Trump name became toxic enough that her product sales plunged.
Trump may need to reinvent his own brand to escape the fate of a no-longer-ready-for-prime-time player who was forgotten in a flash because he didn’t hire new writers.
The ex-president still has a lock on the Republican Party that’s left, but those members probably can’t carry him through a general election, to say nothing of a primary.
The next election will turn on style over substance. A perpetually negative figure can get stale before it even occurs to viewers to change the channel. No figure has emerged yet to challenge Trump within the party. Usually you’d expect at least one figure wishing a few moments of fleeting fame to step up — or bring new evidence to New York’s district attorney.
Voters have always been fickle, with brutally short memories. Many voters decide their favorite candidate only on events that occurred in the 45 days before an election. It’s as if we’ll get a do-over on Aug. 1, 2022. The entire election will rest only on items that come later. Style is big these days. Any slip-up will count. And it’ll be prime time for vacuumed bits of tape and videos that we’ve forgotten or haven’t heard about yet.
The election of 2022 could be an event for party supremacy only. But a new racehorse could emerge from the fray and cause us to wonder why we hadn’t noticed him or her before. The 2024 race will first turn on the health of the contenders. It’s always possible that the winner will be a surprise name we’ve not heard from yet.
A surprise script could come. “Reinstatement” isn’t in the Constitution. But that never stopped a fertile imagination.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.