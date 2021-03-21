“This is it, right here,” exclaims my roommate Nate, pointing at some paperwork. “This gun’s smoking right here.”
Nate has brought home copies of a court case we’re both following as writers. He and I are smoking, too, but this is 1970s Aspen. The feds are running around trying to bust pot-smuggling locals, and marijuana possession is then, as now, technically a federal offense. But our girlfriends think of the joints littering our place as appetizers and so do we.
Nathaniel Tolliver (not his real name) and I are both writers and trial specialists. I like messy civil cases, while he follows federal criminal fights. But these distinctions are niceties to survivors like us. We don’t have steady jobs, but the highs we get from a good court battle are worth it.
We don’t think much about real life. It has not encroached yet. After the walk into town each morning, I live the big-city life vicariously, checking in with friends who’ve survived a commute in New York, St. Louis or L.A. They think we are drug-crazed and lost, and they’re half-right.
Nate is already thinking about the future. Law school applications are littering the floor. He sort of dropped out but wants back in.
He has already attracted the wrath of local attorneys already waddling in wealth. He takes in more from the spectator benches in court than big-time local lawyers do at trial. He and I both are strong believers in homework, and relentlessly await Grisham’s next book. We’re also friendly and easy to meet. We know loads of folks who drop by each evening to check in. We keep “source lists” to check on interesting characters. Freelancing is rough, but it keeps us busy. Editors at big-city papers call because they think we know more than they do. And, with acting in both our backgrounds, we assure them that they’re right.
Freelancers do not make it overnight. The path onward will carry good writers to book authorships, staff jobs, films and futures where luck lurks around the corner.
We develop reputations as expansive thinkers. Outsiders assume that Aspen writers, between joints, are forever expanding their brains. Our editors — we don’t work for the same people — wonder how we stumble on such hot stories. They think we’re good. We know we’re just lucky.
Nate returns to law school and he’s off about the time I’m starting a daily paper here. We try to keep in touch. He’s hitting the big time fast and has already become connected to a big-name law firm.
Then one day I get a call. I can tell something’s up because my friend’s voice has changed. His diction has slowed, he’s serious and his baritone sound has deepened. He’s up for a federal clerkship, he tells me. There are connections involved, but this is hard work for a well-known U.S. judge.
Nate assures me he will be heavily vetted and investigated. They will want to know everything — including all cases he’s covered and every accomplice, living or dead.
This is where I come in, and his voice drops from baritone to bass. “Aspen” is never to be mentioned. For purposes of this application, my existence will have to be edited and rewritten. In fact, he’s got a couple of pen names ready for me. That night we walked up Ajax in search of altitudes to match what we were already on? That’s not on his resume, nor in my memory. I will need to virtually change my identity for the interview that’s sure to happen.
Sure enough, I get contacted and am as bland and forgettable as possible. There’s no reason to fixate on anything, I say. Nathaniel is a true scholar, I remind him, worthy of his Ivy League school. The rumors he dropped out? Never happened. They took him back, I say, recounting a tale which is — in the strictest sense — true.
That call is followed by another the next week. A woman in a different department is calling with a seven-syllable name of foreign origin. To make an impression, I ask her to please spell it and repronounce it — all seven syllables. I assure her that my friend Nate is as fastidious as I am.
Nate and I later retrace our steps to assure ourselves that all things either of us said are true in the strictest sense.
“This is like sworn testimony,” he tells me.
“Agreed,” I say. Who’s calling next, the FBI or the local judicial qualifications board?
We wisely lay low and lose touch for a while. Years pass. One day I board the gondola and the strangest thing happens. I’m overhearing a yarn from strangers about a dude with a heroic reputation who’s bound to be their next U.S. Senator. It’s like my friend Nate is no longer himself.
“Wow, this place is memorable,” my new friend says.
No, I think. You are imagining this scene, I am not here, and my friend has assumed an entirely new identity. That last part, I realize, is true.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.