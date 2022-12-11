It wasn’t designed to work this way. When designing new courses of study, college professors don’t try to produce a ratings hit. You’re not trying to fill several lecture halls with eager students who’ve flocked to your course because of its title.
In 2018, Yale’s Laurie Santos unveiled an offering on “The Psychology of Happiness.” It created a widespread sensation. So many students enrolled — over 1,000 — that Yale struggled to find seats for everyone, settling on overflow halls and the largest auditorium on campus, where incoming students are welcomed. A podcast followed, and Santos’ course, retitled “The Science of Well-Being,” hit the stratosphere when offered online.
How do you follow a hit you never planned on? Fast-forward to 2020, when lecturer Arielle Baskin-Sommers was pondering a course Her selection: “The Criminal Mind” has created another hit. It seems that going from light to darkness has its backers. And that’s created some grumbling.
To control the overload, the school capped enrollment at 500 for upcoming spring 2023 sessions. It will be held in an auditorium on Yale’s “Science Hill.” Now, enter the problems.
Some students wondered why they were excluded. They wanted the course to fit graduation requirements requiring a certain number of credits in different fields of study. Others were captivated by a snappy title, while still more thought they’d try an offering completely outside their majors.
A further complication arose when the university decided to enlarge the student body for the first time in years, pushing the sophomore population to 1,786.
The course, formally known as Psychology 141, couldn’t handle the over 700 who initially picked it and was cut back to 513.
Still, there’s little doubt that whoever picks course titles at Yale has a future in TV programming if they want it. Yet the study of the “criminal mind” is deeply rooted in science and psychology, the school says. The opportunities for case studies are endless. Nobody suggests that the new course is particularly welcome in the modern political landscape, but nobody needs to make that kind of suggestion.
Peru just witnessed an overthrow, and police broke up what they think was a right-wing plot to overthrow Germany’s government. Nobody’s suggesting that criminal minds are infesting politics today. But then, nobody needs to.
Technology has amplified the spread of college courses online. Over 1 million viewers expressed an interest online in Professor Santos’ offering on the good life, and Santos has little problem filling lecture halls that she visits.
It’s curious how a course — two in this case — can catch on at a university campus. No school administrator created a goal to create a “hit” course. But after “Good Life” and “Criminal Minds” caught on, many will question whether a “hit parade” mentality will land at other institutions. Schools like Yale don’t need to attract attention and fundraiser types are not looking at course studies to lift donations. That’s not to say that such opportunities aren’t there.
Still, the arrival of “Criminal Minds” in online lecture halls comes as dreary headlines appear at other campuses. The president of Stanford was recently said to be under investigation for long-ago research mistakes in his past. That probe was stiffened last week by the addition of outside overseers seeking to avoid critics who saw a conflict in the initial inquiry.
What kind of “shelf life” will the new course have? Laurie Santos is currently on leave from Yale after several “seasons” in which her course was offered each semester. “Criminal Minds” has not even opened yet, set for the spring.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.