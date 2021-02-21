Pick a street corner. Put a pop-up shack there entitled “Cults For America.” Soon you’ll have a line around the corner. The return of the “cult player” in politics is alive and well.
Voters seem to take to cults. They flock to join, focusing on the personality and not minding that the politician behind the cult mask doesn’t have much of a platform. He or she doesn’t seem to need one. Cult leaders seem here to stay.
But cults have trouble outlasting their leaders. And that brings us to today.
There’s been a lot studied and written about them. Cults depend on personalities, but they often can’t outlast their founders — or their scandals, often brought on by the people behind the masks.
In the past week, we’ve seen two politicians stumble while their followers wonder what’s going on. Thankfully, this week’s batch is politically matched: Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, a Republican with a dog named “Snowflake,” and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, a Democrat whose father started something of a dynasty and whose brother Chris (of CNN) doesn’t mind standing up to big bro.
Both Cruz and Cuomo have something in common: a dislike for a modern cult hero who was president for a while, and couldn’t accept that voters kicked him out. But that cult hero taught followers two key traits. All three are chiefly about themselves. And when something goes wrong on their watch, they blame others. And give themselves away.
Doesn’t matter. Cult followers still follow their leader, who can be singularly difficult to like and often disagreeable.
Let’s focus on two figures respected for what they’re able to do until they fall down. Both Cruz and Cuomo are mired in mud pits of their own making.
Cruz, who came to Washington as a Tea Partier in 2012, decided last week to fly off to Cancun while his state froze and suffered in one of what seems to be a series of climate-change-connected storms. That was stupid and he has apologized. Which is fine, but he’d do it again if he thought he wouldn’t be caught (which happened this time because his wife is active on social media).
Cuomo is a hard-working governor who’s earned near-universal praise for his early management of the coronavirus outbreak last March. His briefings from New York were widely televised, and millions of Americans came to trust his updates over those offered by Donald Trump in Washington. He’s in his third term, but has been caught in a blow-up over the mis-reporting of nursing home deaths. These were magnified by two other Democrats: an aide who admitted New York administrators froze in fear that the mess would be used by (good guess) Mr. Trump in D.C. Then the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, asked questions because the numbers didn’t add up.
Cuomo had a good explanation: that the under-reporting came because for a time, the state didn’t count deaths of nursing home patients if they’d died at a hospital. But he stumbled off a cliff in a tirade of blame for others. Trump tactics could have warned him to avoid this. Now the next shoe’s falling over whether transfers of sick patients between hospitals and homes led to their deaths.
Cuomo is a three-term governor and may recover from his mud pit if there’s a sincere apology in his future. He’s got the knowledge and smarts to do that, but may not escape his own tendency to spread blame.
Cruz may think he’s bulletproof because he shook off the “Lyin’ Ted” label that Trump stuck on him, and narrowly won reelection in 2018 in a stiff challenge from Beto O’Rourke, a former Congressman who stayed home trying to thaw out Texans while Cruz thawed in Cancun. (“I was being a dad”). He’s trying to build a national cult, curious for a politician who is not well-liked by those who work with him in Washington.
Cult figures are necessarily attractive and are often made-for-TV players in a go-to-Fox-News era, but why do they so often stumble on themselves?
The Cruz fiasco was compounded when he immediately turned around and flew home once he was discovered (and falsely hinted that he hadn’t planned to stay longer). And he’s popular enough in Texas, where voters love to blame big government for their ills, even as a critic pointed out that big government just landed a billion-dollar beach buggy on Mars.
The futures of Ted Cruz, Andrew Cuomo and Donald Trump bear watching, and they’ll be watched whether we ignore them or not. Will they fade because their egos eat them up? Or will they see a future in television, where egos are welcomed and ratings are king?
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.