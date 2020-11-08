On Saturday, we escaped the curse of cyanoacrylate. The substance works on plastic, metal, and stone.
Until Saturday, we thought it worked on people, too. Cyanoacrylate, or Super Glue, became a fact of life four years ago. We came to believe that an American president had glued himself so tightly to us and to the office that he would never come loose.
The 45th president, Donald Trump, would never leave office voluntarily, he vowed.
But he became unstuck Saturday, four days after Americans decided the issue at the polls. It was a brilliant drama that doesn’t need to be recreated. A stack of ballots nationwide morphed instead into waves of mini-votes, first apparently putting Trump nearly over the top Tuesday night.
Then, as votes from mail-ins, absentees, military and urban “blue” areas came rolling in, the ground shifted constantly. When Pennsylvania was declared for Biden Saturday, the race ended. With Nevada, Joe Biden now had 279 electoral votes, nine more than necessary. A man who entered politics in the 1970s was finally elected, with Kamala Harris — the first black woman to win the vice presidency.
Super Glue rules were defeated by the messiness of the U.S. electoral system. Trump could not tie up both ballot-counting rules and the inner workings of media forecasting computers. They went right on ticking. When Biden was declared the winner, a Trump concession was nowhere in sight.
But that is right on script. Why should Trump concede? There was no one around to write a concession speech.
Trump did pull a couple of remarkable tricks out of his Election 2020 bag. He defied wisdom that predicted a huge blue wave. Millions of Republican voters jettisoned Trump but not the party, sticking to usual GOP candidates in state and local races. The U.S. Senate was still deadlocked, 48-48, on Saturday while the House margin, still shifting, was put at 215-195 in Democrats’ favor with a handful of undecideds. Both Georgia Senate seats will likely face run-offs.
The 2020 race, weird as it was, produced an astounding turnout in both parties. Democrats turned out, too, and even Barack Obama came out to apparently enjoy himself.
It also produced a couple of major dramas. First, of course, when and how will Trump leave office? Will the Supreme Court really wade into the mass of fraudmania that Trump saw? Or will the justices thank the networks that the system worked pretty much as expected, and assent from neither was necessary.
Trump also bears the risk of an incredibly stenchy stain to his presidency. “Bad loser” is a hard label to scrub off. Trump has a future full of Fox News and university appearances if he wants. His views will be in heavy demand, whether for their insight or amusement. He can still play to his ability as a ratings genius. He’ll take bids for his memoirs if he can defeat his own Super Glue.
The more serious challenge will be how the U.S. will get past coronavirus after a leading cheerleader gave it a head start by declaring it a hoax. Thousands of Americans have now invented a right to go maskless. Meanwhile, the virus upholds its own rigid rules. Those who ride into it will invariably be infected, forcing more lockdowns like those that recently gripped Europe and the U.K.
Millions of Americans will discover that they can escape electoral Super Glue. Trump doesn’t even have to leave the White House. This column earlier this year laid down the perfect plan. We are graceful to him, even if he doesn’t return the favor. We let him stay put. He can play around the White House and even the Oval Office. Power decisions will be made elsewhere. He’ll be asked to pay for his stay by hosting tours of both, and becoming a side presence at parties. We won’t lock him out, but we don’t have to give him a key either. He’s locked in. If he leaves, he’ll have to beg to get back in. Sorry … rules of the house.
But we will avoid being graceless. Trump can experience the cycle of denial, but the networks have sprung us from its grip.
Historians will attempt to diagnose the Trump presidency, but history usually takes at least 20 years to settle into a clear view of what happened. We know a few things. It only lasted four years, though Trump can mount another try. A better bet might be a friendly Congressional seat in Florida near a lush golf course where he can both putt and verbally sputter. The future of both political parties is in doubt, with leadership of the GOP really up for grabs.
Don’t even think about mentioning 2024. It will come soon enough. We’ll need at least two years to digest relative political peace and quiet. And we’ll need a lot of time and sweat to get the Super Glue off — the stuff some vowed we’d never escape.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.