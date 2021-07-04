It took Sha’Carri Richardson, sprinting to qualify for the Olympics, only 10.87 seconds to win her trial and qualify — a tall order for a woman who stands just an inch over 5 feet.
The trial took place in Oregon — one of 18 states in which marijuana is legal. But the long hex cast by the stigma surrounding pot in some quarters was watching. Richardson was disqualified when a drug test turned up THC — the active chemical in marijuana — in her blood. The disqualification blotted out her win in the trials and locked her out of the 100-meter event. She may still be able to participate in 4x100 relays.
Richardson made no excuses for her consumption, saying she’d been trying to deal with the recent sudden passing of her biological mother.
“I know what I did. I know what I’m supposed to do,” she said.
The event, relying on the rules of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, touched off a debate over the possibility — considered dubious in medical circles — that marijuana is a performance-enhancing drug. Pot has long been associated with causing its user to sleep or eat more. It would not appear to help one of the speediest women on the planet to gain further advantage.
The debate instead turns on the validity of the rule. Beyond that, it goes to the old adage that it’s in the rule book, and everyone knows the rules.
It may also be that we are still locked in the green haze of the dying belief that pot is bad, and causes a user to slack off or become callous. A proponent must be in an anti-war group, or even dabbles in communism. We thought an insurrectionary in 2021 involved being a Trumpist.
Actually, there is some evidence that Richardson did get tripped up by whatever bad vibes may persist from pot. The World Anti-Doping Agency lists three qualities of a substance that would disqualify its user from competition. Aside from enhancing performance, it would have to create a health risk, or run contrary to the “spirit” of sport.
Haven’t we known for a long time that a touch of pot might represent an automatic risk, and certainly runs contrary to the “spirit” of some event, the rules of which were written up by the same law-enforcement types that stalked our parents?
No, you’d say. Such a debate today would present ideal material for late-night talk shows. It would not be taken seriously.
Except that the rules are the rules and even though we admire Sha’Carri, even she knows why she got disqualified.
We’d feel worse if Richardson were an aging champion, facing her last gasp at glory. She’s 21 and will be around for a while.
Old religions die hard, and one of the most resilient propelled the war on drugs carried out by law enforcement. We’d be back in the Nixon years, officially 1969-1974. We can still find traces of such thinking. It’s even crept into the anti-doping agency rules. I can’t remember who warned me about certain health risks of pot, but marijuana was once a capital offense that could get you permanently expelled from school, no questions asked. We laughed a little about the “spirit of the sport” argument, but we were all advised to respect our elders.
Even President Joe Biden felt compelled to state what was evident: rules are rules, and everyone knew the rules going in. Which would be true, then and now. Except there’s still the faint hangover of the Nixon Era and bygone beliefs of that era.
We thought we’d closed the book on that era when the Watergate claimed Nixon and his boys.
Not quite. But Richardson is likely to run quite a few races before she’s done. Her suspension lasts just one month. But its roots may require a bit more time to fade away.