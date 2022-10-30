Where did this blizzard of political emails come from? They are jamming my computer, crawling up from between the keys. I can’t get anything done.
Then I realize this pandemic is as contagious as any. I probably stumbled onto some list one day long ago and was doomed from there.
But I don’t really do politics. I’d spend for a benefit only if a good party were attached, and then for the entertainment value. I’ve always managed to sidestep politics when it comes my way. I don’t run, I’d tell any curious soul. I’m a writer. I’m quite harmless. I just write.
It all began in some middle school cafeteria long ago. A friend decided to run for class president and wanted me to run with him. I begged off, but the notion of “fixer” intrigued me. I’d manage his campaign, I offered.
He lost a close race, but the bug bit him. The next year, in high school, he wanted to stage a rerun. We’d run as a ticket. I objected. I didn’t want to actually get elected. It’s OK, he assured me. “All the vice president does is twiddle his thumbs. That’s a winning campaign.”
Things looked perfect until Marie threw her hat in the ring. She was the world’s most adorable high school cheerleader. I felt terrible running against her. Why had we not made a deal? The only winning path was for me to lose. If I won, I’d be remembered as dissing Marie, one of my favorite people.
I promised to do as little as possible if I won, and prevailed — probably on my speech alone. I felt so awful in the ensuing years. Finally I took her to dinner at a posh Boston restaurant and apologized.
“Nobody’s ever done this to me,” she said. “If I forget to remind you later, you’re weird. Don’t let it wear off.”
I escaped politics then and forever, until a business school classmate called years later. “You know that guy named Barack?” she asked. “He’s having a party. He’s got Barbra Streisand singing for him. Wanna go? It’s at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Special entrance. You can wear the one suit you’ve got left from school. Or we could go Hollywood social.”
I tried to beg off, being of neither that social or political class.
“OK, it’s settled then,” she replied. “The tickets are comped, but we’ll need a show. We’ll take your little Miata, shine it up, put the top down. I’m driving, and I’ll wear my hair up and sequin myself down.” Then a warning: “We’ll be able to tell how classy it’s going to be the minute we get there. Waitpeople will be carrying trays of Champagne. It they’re above $20 a glass, it’ll be a fine show.”
The Champagne was $50 each. This was Barack Obama’s first run for presidency, in 2008. I didn’t know much about him, but heard he was a nice guy. We had a fine time, never tripped over anything, and Ms. Streisand was incomparable. The politics that year were just starting to get strange. Hillary Clinton was a favorite, but many decided Obama was more likely to win. The Bush years were over, and wars had worn us out. A dude named Trump had just begun to infect politics. Nobody knew where it would go.
Four years later, another friend called me in Aspen. She was in high D.C. circles and wondered if I could be her driver to a big bash in Owl Creek.
It’s political, she said.
I said I didn’t need to know more, but I’d do the driving and would beg off the party part. She hit town like a shivering wet rat in a frantic rush to the party. My friend freed me from duty with some good eats for the road. The occasion was Mitt Romney’s 2012 run against Obama’s reelection.
Now we’re 10 years down, and I am no longer wondering why my inbox is flooded. It’s a contagion, dating back to the Obama fundraiser when Champagne was only $50 a glass and all we had to do was look good and say as little as possible. Since then, my “data” got stashed on a list, then copied and recopied until every political functionary had a digital copy. All want money, and all want it by midnight tonight, when the sky will otherwise fall.
If you email me between now and election day, please excuse my delay in getting back to you. I’m housecleaning.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays. He registered in Aspen as an independent voter in 1975.