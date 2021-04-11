If Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida develops serious trouble because of a sex scandal, he can claim one advantage. He can truthfully point out that he never ran as a family values candidate.
It’s a little like a comedy show when a candidate wraps him or herself around “family values” to start a candidacy. It seems just a matter of time before events bury the politician like an avalanche. You have to wonder why anyone bothers to bleat and bray the values credo. Really? There’s always a surplus of evidence.
Gaetz is under suspicion of all kinds of wrongdoing, all having to do with money paid to possibly underaged women for sex, while crossing a state line. Gaetz has invited some of the scrutiny by attacking any accuser in sight, invoking the memory of a patron saint he likes to imitate who moved recently from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.
Let’s take a spin around the stories of politicians who dabbled in “values” before ending up in a scrapheap. This is a purely bipartisan exercise. An exception would be a statistical accident.
We start with two of the most prominent recent cases, those of Vito Fossella and Eric Greitens. Fossella’s several terms as a Staten Island congressmen ended in 2006 with a New York Post headline declaring “Oh, Baby!” Readers came to learn that Fossella had fathered a love child and had two families — one in Staten Island and the other outside Washington. This all occurred because Fossella failed to think about what he would tell police who stopped him for DUI after a White House viewing of a New York Giants’ Super Bowl appearance.
He could have just shut up and called an aide. Instead, he called his girlfriend, Laura Fey, and tipped off the outside world.
Fossella actually thought he could run again and that constituents would forgive him, to say nothing of the three kids at home. But he stepped down instead, though he recently made noises about a bid for the nearest borough presidency.
The next chapter gets suitably bizarre. Here lies a sparkling lesson in what aspiring politicians should never attempt when having an affair with one’s hairdresser.
Eric Greitens won the race for governor of Missouri in 2016 as a young candidate, with a young family and a strong military background. This lasted until early 2018, when he invited his hairdresser to his home, undressed her, tied her up and then blindfolded her, as a possible prelude to an orgy. He then took photographs and warned her he’d expose them if she mentioned the episode to anyone. But a tape apparently made by her husband of her confession to him reached KMOX, a dominant St. Louis TV station.
This led to a swamp of investigative threats in the state legislator, and charges for invasion of privacy. Greitens quit after calling the affair a “mistake.” He’d made few friends in the state’s political circles, but recently said he was considering running to replace a retiring U.S. Senator.
The scandal that brought down Alabama’s married “Luv Guv” began when he met his future lover in Sunday school. Oddly enough, a Baptist minister that heard about the scandal redacted the names but included it in his sermon one Sunday.
Robert Bentley was a dermatologist when elected governor in 2011. After the fateful Sunday school acquaintance with Rebekah Mason, he hired her as an aide. Years later, Bentley fired the state’s chief law enforcement officer, who then disclosed the affair. But there followed a heavy and inevitably-doomed period of denial from Bentley. His pleas of innocence came despite telltale texts and phone messages, which included references to body parts.
Then the legislature got involved over the inevitable finance law violations. Mason quit in 2016 and one year later, Bentley was forced out in a plea bargain that included his donation of medical services. That he survived as long as he did amid taped evidence is remarkable. Sometimes the constituents speak in silence. It happened one Sunday morning when the stares of scorn were so fierce at church that the Bentleys and Masons left.
Scandals seem almost a dime a dozen in modern politics. This sample includes only cases where family values made an appearance. It does not include the dozens of Me Too cases that followed Harvey Weinstein. Nor do we mention suspects like (former House speaker) Newt Gingrich and ex-New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, who still manages to get spotlit.
It’s still a wonder there is a such animal as a family values candidacy. When we hear a candidate swear to them today, we check our watches. It’s only a matter of time before the “reckoning” arrives. These cases also illustrate brain lapses that produce memorable results particularly when near tapes, texts, or curious exes. File under “autopsy.”
There’s not a chance that politicians will jettison praise of family values even as they trample them in office.