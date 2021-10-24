Life is too comfortable for me, my friends are complaining. I am getting boring, they vow.
My closest friends urge me to find a looming problem that will drive me, and keep my instincts and teeth sharp.
Then a solution appeared. I was handed a card suggesting how I vote in the election next month. It suggested a few names. I searched for the ones I should avoid — the ones to keep out of office at all costs. There were none. Even ballot initiatives — items like monies for schools, arts and health, failed to sound a call for battle. The recommendations were all yes. I had always survived politics by knowing whose money pots to avoid. Surely buried in the Wheeler arts fund question are countless financial cesspools in which cigar-chomping politicos would swap some easy money.
My friends must be right. The car still starts and things in the fridge are reasonably fresh. Friends who used to carefully “borrow” a bottle or two of my fine wine are actually bringing some over in appreciation these days. What has gone wrong?
I hit the market, and it doesn’t take long. My favorite protein power shakes have risen in price by a quick 10%. Their makers and middlemen must have heard enough inflation talk that they decided to climb onto the bandwagon and jack prices too.
Suddenly I am a cause of action. I am boycotting the power shakes. I will ditch the habit in favor of oriental mint tea. I’ve not sipped tea for a few years, but that’s just a detail. I will not carry a protest sign, but those hedge funds that must be behind the price hikes will feel my wrath. My doctor will be pleased. She’s warned me the shakes will make me fat.
I can’t do a whole lot about do-nothing politicians or wannabe world figures who swear to get attention by invading Taiwan. But I’ve chopped my gas consumption and wear historic college sweatshirts to keep the heat down. I’ll shine up the brass pot I’ve kept for spare bucks to be given to those who need them more than I do. I’ll get interested in the guy three blocks over who’s swearing to run for Congress against the incumbent dingbat. I even have two other friends who are planning to challenge the same dingbat.
It sure feels good. I will bound out of bed a little more determined. I’ll find my very ancient chalk board and write down some good causes.
I’ve got a pile of old issues. I want the city to underground the restrooms at Wagner Park. Their installation changed the dimensions of the park just enough to banish the ladies’ softball teams who used to play every night during the season. What’s life without ladies’ softball downtown? I once coached a championship team with a couple of friends.
I know a homeowners association that charges everyone for expensive tourist goodies like an airport van, resident office, and hot tubs that keep breaking down — even though only a fraction of insider owners benefit by renting their units to wealthy outsiders. That money shift needs attention.
I know a couple of engineers who swear the entire town of Snowmass Village is slowly sliding downhill. It’s just a matter of time, they swear, before it’ll collide with Base Village. It’s what we call a neighborhood action story. We’re not sure of the status of the creep. But you worry about residents there who awaken in the middle of the night and hear nothing at all except the assured slow grinding of the slide.
Misinformation often gets its start after midnight.
Oxfam is always looking for volunteers to take time for its world hunger and meds campaigns.
Now I’ll need a little spin to explain to my friends why I’m suddenly so motivated. I’ll call Boris Johnson, the British prime minister. Boris was a big campaigner for Brexit, and the Brits voted to secede from the European Union. He also swore off pandemic mandates. He produced a spin campaign to persuade Brits that the resulting spike in infections — far surpassing Europe — is part of a much-needed realignment of U.K. values. Now the Brits are suffering from gas shortages because the truck drivers all somehow quit — as did thousands of other British workers.
The Brits found the workers and drivers had all gone home, back to Europe, where they lived before the European Union meant there were no papers or visas required to move around. Waves of pro-Brexit voters were sold on the notion that unwashed migrants had flooded Britain. They turned out to be the friends who’d moved in next door.
Not that we care what happens to the price or protein content of my power shakes. My little boycott prompted me to embark on a few new causes of action.
And I’m sure to find more before I’m through — though I’m not sure ladies’ softball will be back.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.