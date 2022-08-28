When Fox News faces off against Dominion Voting Systems in a large defamation suit, it may not have the usual protection of the First Amendment and free speech. Fox may find it tough to suggest that Dominion’s voting machines could be rigged to favor Donald Trump in an election.
Some thought the case would have been settled by now, with Fox stars such as Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson to be questioned in depositions. Media companies don’t like to have their public performers put under the spotlight of questioning in a case at which so much is at stake.
Fox’s case rests on the idea that constitutional protections of free speech will prevail. But those protections don’t work well in cases where getting things wrong resulted in damages.
The usual defense works best when the “facts” aren’t facts at all, but merely opinions.
Take the question of letters to the editor. Any media outlet must watch what it allows to pass as opinion. Perhaps a passage is exceptionally opinionated. But it can include a statement of fact passed off as opinion. Just because an error shows up as opinion doesn’t protect it. If a statement involves “reckless disregard” of truth, all bets are off.
The Dominion case involves many of the stars in the Fox News firmament. Personalities such as Hannity, Carlson, Jeanine Pirro, Steve Doocy and Lou Dobbs have been slated for depositions — sit-downs in which defendants are grilled in preparation for a trial.
What’s unusual about this case is that Fox — an entire organization — has been put on the defensive, where its stars all appear to have taken one side rather than examine a controversy. What’s at issue here is the Fox business plan where it takes one side In order to “capture” an entire mass of viewers with similar views. The strategy has made millions for Fox, but has also put it in danger. This $1.6 billion case probes the profits available to a major news operation that takes sides.
The notion that ratings should drive the news originated around the personality of Rush Limbaugh on radio. But Limbaugh was one character, who coined the phrase “excellence in broadcasting” to cover the name under which his show was sold to the stations that broadcast it.
Many picked up the strategy. Outlets such as Cable News Network (CNN) and MSNBC took a different course, showcasing anchors interviewing personalities that were less conservative and more “liberal” or “progressive.” And soon the spectrum of broadcast opinions was defined in shades of red, blue and purple.
The law of defamation and libel protects opinions, but not damaging statements made as fact. One line separating opinion from fact is exactness. A federal judge threw out a name-calling case involving an allegation of a “sleazebag” who “slimed his way up from the bayou.” The case collapsed when the judge asked how “sliming” worked as locomotion.
The Dominion case may hinge on some juicy war stories. One held that Dominion voting machines could be rigged to “flip” a vote for one candidate to another. A companion theory put Dominion under the sway of Hugo Chavez, the Venezuelan autocrat.
It’s one thing to observe a journalist, out near the fringe, appear to take sides in an issue. But an episode in which an entire organization engages in “groupthink” sounds like a business class on organizational behavior.
The legal idea of “reckless disregard” came from a Supreme Court attempt to provide a rule that covered the line between truth and consequences in a huge court case.
Nobody has backed down yet while Dominion and Fox line up for battle. Dominion has claimed damages of hundreds of millions in sales and is reportedly worth over $1 billion. Fox News was the first network to nakedly stake its name and reputation on the notion of not necessarily news. It began by calling its style “fair and balanced.”
The dynamics of “groupthink” persist. Fox defines itself as a conservative alternative, but still answers to critics who claim that it seeks to push opinion to the right in search purely of ratings and millions.
Cases such as this usually settle. Here, both warriors — Fox and Dominion — are battling over whether being right is more important than getting it right.
