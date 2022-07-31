This is a story about free speech writ small — in the tiny lettering of legal ads in the paper.
Once upon a time, tiny newspapers across the country relied on a single guarantee of survival: legal notices, which cover everything from “quiet titles” for property to “DBAs” — the name under which someone does business.
The theory here was that the public be notified of certain items —lest build a building or lay claim to someone’s money by just sneaking off with it.
Many women change their names back to square one (maiden) when they break up. A few dudes tried that, too, mostly because their lives became waterlogged in shame and scandal for other reasons.
Anyone who could manage to be the lone “legal” paper in town could charge lofty rates for legal ads that typically came in tiny — unreadable, really — print.
Colorado law required that “legal ads” be printed in “legal papers,” defined by a math rule called “50% plus one.” A majority of their circulation had to be paid. Papers that were free were not thought to be worth any more than what you paid for them.
In Aspen, The Aspen Times, founded in 1881, was the “legal paper” going back to the Paleolithic Era. The cardinal rule for such legal papers was “50% plus one.” A majority of their circulation had to be paid. No freebies allowed.
There were plenty of free weekly papers around. They survived on the simple rule that advertising pays the bills, and readers bring advertisers.
There were virtually no free daily papers back then. All dailies were “paid,” and most weeklies were as well until some, mostly in large cities, went free to dramatically increase circulation.
The Aspen Daily News began as a single-sheet novelty in 1978. As a free single sheet, nobody had to buy it, but its founders didn’t care, as it seemed everyone read it. Advertisers kept it alive, and it concentrated on news.
By 1988, The Aspen Times felt it had to produce a daily edition. The weekly remained a hefty read for a long time, but it couldn’t sell briskly in a town where both dailies were free. The weekly was mostly mailed out of town.
The price of legal ads was a non-issue, mostly because businesses were footing the bills for mandatory ads.
But the writing was on the wall. The weekly could not remain a stand-alone weekly legal paper forever. So one day it printed a tiny notice announcing it would no longer consider itself a legal newspaper. Fifty-percent plus-one of its issues were no longer paid.
With no “legal papers” in town, legal advertisers — law offices, cities and counties — could choose between papers. No hot competition ensued. The Daily News didn’t go on a selling rampage for legals. The ads continued to flood the weekly’s pages, largely by habit.
Until last week. Then, the public and legal advertisers found a reason to “switch,” as a matter of free speech.
The Aspen Times was recently swallowed up by a buyer, Ogden Newspapers of West Virginia. It declined to print a few columns and axed some popular employees. It found itself asking Times employees to leave housing provided by Swift, the company that previously owned the Times.
Pitkin County picked up on the discontent in the reading ranks. It said it would switch to the Daily News for legal notices. The move was largely symbolic. Readers feared that Ogden, operating as many hedge-fund newspaper owners do, would cut back on the product, starting in the newsroom. Some say it already had.
You’d think the personality of The Aspen Times had changed overnight. Oddly, the county fielded only one objection, from the publisher of the Times. She avoided the topic of the paper’s axed employees and snipped-out stories. She said the “legals” should be put out to bid.
There rarely comes a moment when a government agency, Pitkin County in this case, speaks with one voice to express an opinion. It did so last week with the symbolic issue of from whom it buys legal advertising. It could be the first and last time that legal advertising hits the pages as a news item of its own.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays. The Daily News was sold in 2017 to local non-chain owners nearly 40 years after its founding.