Thirty-four years ago, a bunch of legal scholars gathered in Denver for a courtroom debate. The question: if someone calls you a “sleazebag,” is that a statement of fact? Or just an opinion?
And if you supposedly “slimed your way up from the bayou,” same question. Hint: this isn’t about “the bayou.”
“Sleazebag” and “sliming” probably won’t arise at the upcoming impeachment trial of Donald Trump, ex-president. But the distinction between fact and opinion will still be key. Trump’s lawyers are scrambling for a defense to allegations that he incited the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. They claim that claims of a “stolen election” and “voter fraud” represented opinions, not assertions of fact.
It’s a key constitutional defense. The incitement question picks up where libel law leaves us. If the ex-chief can show he was just spouting his opinion, such speech is protected under the First Amendment. But the same protection doesn’t apply if it’s a restatement of fact.
The age-old test involves free speech in a crowded theater. If someone yells “fire” and causes a stampede, he does not get off.
The defense of free speech will be a stretch for Trump — or, for anyone who tried it. He was all over TV. There are records of his exact words. There’s also a high-fidelity recording of his urging the Georgia secretary of state to “find” 11,000 or so key votes to reverse the Biden-Trump vote count there. Did he claim many instances of stolen elections and dead voters as fact?
These lawyers might be able to use a return to law school for a brush-up course on free speech.
That would put us in the Denver courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge Jim Carrigan in 1987. Enter “sleazebag” and “sliming.” The coach of the Denver Gold (USFL football team) had planned to acquire a star quarterback. But at the last minute, the quarterback’s agent doubled the signing price, wrecking the deal. The Gold’s coach, Mouse Davis, explained that the agent was a “sleazebag” who “slimed his way up from the bayou.”
The agent, dumbfounded, sued, claiming he was none of the above.
Carrigan, to arrive at his opinion, reviewed the hallowed history of name-calling in professional sports. Why would an agent, Carrigan clearly wondered, go running to court over being termed a “sleazebag?”
For such a term to be harmful, it would have to be provable as a statement of fact, from which the agent could claim damages. If it was just opinion, It would pass as free speech.
You could see where the case was going when Carrigan, wondering what precise form of locomotion constituted “sliming,” termed it too “slippery” to be pinned down. Facts must include exactness, he ruled.
If a former president can state that he has proof of a fraudulent election, is this opinion? Or is he presenting a fact that might be untrue?
You’d could throw in, as expert witnesses, far right fringe operators as witnesses. Trump says he won’t testify. That leaves his latest expert lawyers, after his earlier team of five quit rather than risk their legal careers trying to revive a dead legal horse.
Impeachments pretend to be legal proceedings. But with jurors dressed up as U.S. senators, we’re at a political event. With the outcome certain, can Fox News rescue its flagging ratings as the voice of the right?
The distinction between fact and opinion has always been the key to libel cases. But an erroneous statement of fact dressed like an opinion does not protect it. In this parallel case, free speech as a defense is far down in the grab-bag of tricks lawyers can use to defend a president past his lame duck stage. Trump’s challenges will arise from other taped remarks, primarily episodes in which he predicted that if Joe Biden won the election, he would claim fraud.
The question remaining is whether this case will make any new law. Less clear are Fox News’ future ratings. We’ll want to know if the lawyers were able to collect their fees.
