Sam Bankman-Fried was the latest guru of cryptocurrency before he splattered loudly a couple of weeks ago. He’d looked respectable, appearing for Washington hearings as if he came off a Silicon Valley golf course. Bankman-Fried hadn’t planned on his demise quite so quickly.
His cryptocurrency trading firm, FTX, was done in by the poorest financial fraud trick in the book: a run on the bank. It quickly exposed the layers of muck below a placid surface.
But why would Bankman-Fried stumble across something so predictable? Wouldn’t he have known long ago that his false financial front would crumble if subjected to the slightest gust? Wouldn’t he have certainly known that his type of ruse would always come crashing down once exposed to a tyranny of numbers? Why would he have continued when he knew for sure that someone would discover him through a quick glance at the books?
Perhaps he felt that his misdeeds would get lost in a general fog of mystery that shrouds the crypto-world from closer scrutiny. That might have given him the chance to deny that someone’s missing “funds” would do him in.
Bankman-Fried may have thoroughly convinced himself that he was for real — a source of never-before known secrets about credibility of anything below the rank of basic Bitcoin. But it’s hard to grasp that someone of his basic sense wouldn’t have realized at some point that his trip would end in doom and disaster. He was picked up in the Bahamas, a haven for financial tax runarounds. He had to fight the U.S. feds who would instantly bid to extradite him
Not that he didn’t try. Any Ponzi scheme, if that’s how he built it up, can be laid to rest by a close examination of the books. Ponzi tricks grow incrementally, so the next theft appears to be not much larger than the one before it.
Still, he put a lot on the line for someone who must have known that his jig would end with the first demand for a look at his books. Sure, he’s fishing in a pond visited by pros who know better than to lose more at a single sitting then they can afford. Sure, the Silicon Valley is loaded with stars and starlets who dream of a million-or-more paycheck earned at a one-day celebration of a successful “exit strategy.”
Bankman-Fried also set up the aura of do-gooder to accompany him. He gave dozens to charity and more, by the thousands, to political campaigns. This is an era when a contribution is a mandatory ticket to a lottery, and a contribution can be little more than bribe-and-a-nod. Bankman-Fried has no fewer rights to grease the wheels of politics than anyone else.
It’ll be curious if any real victims try to claw back the money that banked Bankman-Fried by going after charities that might have ended up with some of it.
Bankman-Fried might have saved himself some trouble if he’d simply advertised himself as a dude in a pair of Wall Street shorts, up to nothing but a good time. Charity rules are loose enough that it’s simple to write up a good cause or a noble-sounding political campaign. As Donald Trump has learned from the ease of can-rattling on a vague promise, we are a forgiving public. It’s as if we all imagine we’ll all need a few tricks for the day we all end up penniless.
A clutch of worthy local charities are done in over time by over-anxious do-gooders whose simplest disguise is a fake charity. Once you’ve gone that far, it’s only a bit further to actually set up a bank account under a fake name that becomes respectable with a trade-name affidavit and registration fee to the state’s secretary of state.
We may be now nearing the conclusion that Bankman-Fried didn’t arrive at his current fix by devising a whole pre-planned scheme ready to be marketed. We then conclude that he was bit by his own incrementalism. Each step is so tiny that he starts to believe his own hype. He becomes expert enough at crypto that he’s at ease dining with regulatory experts and legislators, holding himself out as an expert. Such a ride also works when you’re the only dude around who knows enough about your trade to be believed.
The Bankman-Fried scheme, whatever it was, also works because he did mix up many assets. His “exchange” is suspected of harvesting investors’ money in one big barrel, merrily mixing customer funds intended for their own exchange trading accounts with investors’ accounts backing the company itself.
In this case, the victims are appearing almost immediately, ready to wave flags for recognition. FTX partners may also understand that it will take some time to untangle a bundle of numbers and transactions in an industry where record-keeping is already lax and where those familiar with the numbers are still treating the blockchain like an alien beast.
Guessing is hard at this point. At first blush, it’s easy to believe Bankman-Fried was tripped up in the midst of his own good faith. It’s easier because he is not yet identified as part of a “gang” or outfit.
When Elizabeth Holmes went on trial in the Theranos fake blood-testing case, most observers landed on a key question that bugged them. The same one arises now, with the FTX crash so messy that it’s difficult to fix an accurate dollar value to it.
What were they thinking?
