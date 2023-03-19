Shortly after the Discovery conglomerate took over Cable News Network, a new incoming CNN exec was mulling CNN’s ratings. The exec, Chris Licht, hinted of an infection he felt might be afoot there: advocacy.
He suggested that the network had lost its footing by shifting from a focus on hard news to opinion.
“Advocacy” was a nice way of saying that CNN was drifting leftward politically and should halt that creep. Shortly after, Licht and CNN sacked its leader since 2013, Jeff Zucker. Gone too was Chris Cuomo, a highly-rated show host whose slot CNN would find hard to fill.
The proof that Licht was performing his own political surgery came with the flimsy excuses he used for his shake-up. Cuomo had gone too far in backing his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, against widely whispered groping allegations. Zucker was covering up an affair with a staffer.
But Licht slipped up, insiders there felt. There was nothing new in the fact that the brothers Cuomo were brothers, and Zucker’s relationship was so well-known that there was nothing left to cover up.
If Licht set about improving CNN’s ratings, he’s flopped so far. Its ratings, dominant during much of Zucker’s tenure, aren’t holding up.
The entire role of “advocacy” was blown up across town, where Fox News was doing its best to dig holes so deep that Tucker Carlson and Rupert Murdoch, anchor and chief, may bury themselves. Carlson exposed himself so badly that re-runs of his fibs, caught on the air, were cresting at levels higher than a patron saint for clip reruns, Donald Trump. There’s nothing worse for a show host than being dunked repeatedly in his own “best moments.”
The teaching moment for J-schools has arrived. Advocacy is not the same as truth, and truth is not advocacy. Ratings supremacy, as illustrated earliest by Rush Limbaugh, brings money through advertising sales, but may darken a reputation beyond salvation.
But riches through ratings is just an extension of the price list for a 30-second spot on the Super Bowl.
CNN came on the air in 1980 as a tell-it-like-it-is channel for happening events, like wars or Wall Street shakeups. It came about thanks to technology. But it wasn’t long before execs there began to think about “programming.” Live news all the time was attractive, but new came in unpredictable bite-sized chunks. So thinkers brought up several ideas. Anchors with personalities were sought to host early talk shows. The notion was to bring personality into the mix. Programming might be “all news,” but it could be spruced up by titled segments like “The Situation Room.”
The Fox disaster is a work in progress. It’s as if we’re seeking a meter that will show not only instant ratings by demographic, but also a sliding scale for truth, then credibility.
One model might be shows where anchors do demonstrable hard work, like Rachel Maddow of CNBC. She has a distinct personality but avoids preachiness and stays away from passing off fibs as common fare. She also is, in short, “likable."
The Licht-CNN experiment, which showcases what happens when big-money acquisitions mix with big-money executives, is still ongoing. The role of ratings will stay, because advertisers want to get their money’s worth of air time.
Tucker Carlson may become a daytime show host, then disappear for a while and then re-appear to re-teach the lessons in his next book, if it has any. He’ll gain a bit of respect when his hair color loses its tweaked-to-perfection look. He’ll no longer need it when he hits his touring phase. The Fox flap will pass from breaking news to history.
The role of advocacy journalism will stay respectable because some causes actually do require advocating. But its challenge will be a new jolt of cult personality.
It might do us some good to take a break from the cults and see where they will chart out. For each cult, we should graph its rise and fall, its duration and what fed it. Some will wear out as if they all have sell-by dates beyond which they will be old news led by old demagogues. We’re still learning. There have always been demagogues. Then came television.
Some will not be gone anytime soon. We may just get bored with the fibfest. But what’s next?