Going to the supermarket used to be a lot more fun than it is today. It has nothing to do with the food selection, or even the selection of folks you meet there. Today, the difference is not what’s there — but what’s not. Bad checks are gone.
City Market, at one time, had the single most useful source of quick information you could find anywhere. The funny thing is, the market had nothing to do with it. It was the rest of us, particularly those in financial rough water. The market used the simplest solution for bad checks. It just posted them — and not even on an obscure bulletin board.
Every bad check ended up pasted on one of the six or seven cash registers at checkout. Without a word exchanged, you could learn things about your friends even they might not know. It was a simple system of ragged justice. If you bounced a check off the store, its bank would send the check back to the recipient, not the sender. Most of us would cough in disgust and toss the check. Not the market. It simply stuck the check on the nearest register. The check got “posted” for everyone to see. Soon, people could spend a minute or two in line inspecting the most colorful selection of bad checks in town.
There was no review and very little justice. If an account happened to be a bit short, the check would be returned and end up posted on a register. Soon, the collection had filled all available space. The store could have gotten a couple of its people to wander around with 20 checks apiece pinned to themselves just to attract attention.
It was a simple and arbitrary system of justice, if you want to call it that. It had the accidental effect of disclosure that cut through a world of excuses. Other retailers in Aspen did the same thing to “out” bad checks, but nobody had quite the retail flow of business as a supermarket.
Very little justice was required. There was no way to appeal the posting except to pay off the check. Sure, some shops or restaurants did not want to illustrate the unpleasantries and dark side of the business of accepting checks. But then, nobody was quite able to attract attention like a grocery store.
To get a check unposted, it had to get paid off. Then the bad check would disappear. Justice in the back country — or, in this case, the wealthiest, most educated county in the land. Westchester, New York or Marin, California, might be close, and statisticians could wonder why. But for pure educational and entertainment value, little compared. Add in the bar chatter and laughter that a publicly-posted bad check could produce, and the circle would be completed.
It would surprise no one to learn that a few aspiring politicians were snagged by the system. One singularly colorful repeat city council candidate could not seem to mute his or her bad evidence.
Time conspired to water down the public display of poor check-writing skills. Banks, on a never-ending hunt for services for a fee, improved overdraft protection. Now, at a cost, a bad check would get covered without public disclosure. Life became more corporate when City Market got bought out by a chain. People didn’t start necessarily improving behavior, but the system devised its own way of tossing the dirty laundry.
The missing thing was the totally arbitrary way the shame registers worked. It made no difference if the problem was negative $77, $7.70 or $0.77. No justice minister sat upstairs waiting for an appeal. No collections agents were necessary. Nobody had to hit the phones, as they would at a retailer managing collections. Credit cards, constantly expanding, cleaned up the evidence by making a simple bounced check obsolete. So did debit cards. Self-serve checkout machines began taking cash.
Did shoppers become better at cash management, or did they behave better? No way. The change came from technology and time — the same fast-pay, no-check methods devised by morning coffee shops to handle high-turnover, pay-and-go traffic.
Posted bad checks have faded. The colorful blasts of random bounced paper are obsolete. Another source of gossip has been passed over by time.
But it sure could be fun.
