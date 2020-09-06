If everything electoral were to turn rosy for Donald Trump, how long could he remain president?
The answer is technically 2024 (January, 2025), through the end of a second term. If you were worried that Trump could beat any election, fair or foul, that chance dimmed in 1951 with the passage of the 22nd Amendment. It’s unlikely Trump — or anyone else — could beat the two-term limitation (or ten years for a president not initially elected).
We usually wouldn’t be having this discussion until near the end of a second term. But it seems we know Trump too well — well enough that many of us expect him to cheat.
It’s already become a common storyline. How could Trump create enough confusion or chaos to question the 2020 election? Most of us didn’t really accept that until now.
But we harbored nasty dreams. And it would be fertile ground for any writer. Let’s say it goes like this: Trump somehow delays the election results. What follows is a rerun of the Black Lives Matter protests, where folks hang out in the streets all over the country, sure that Trump lost but unsure what will happen next.
Let’s boil this down to reality and just assume that Trump is still residing at the White House somehow on Jan. 21, 2021, and that his residency isn’t due to some strange lease agreement under which he got a reprieve from having to move out right away.
Nearly every president, historians tell us, has harbored thoughts of a third term beyond what is now the two-term limit. Even Harry Truman checked out life beyond 1953, because the two-term limit didn’t technically apply to him. But he’d simply worn tolerance thin, and was whittled down by, of all things, New Hampshire primary voters.
Both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama would have loved to go on after 2001 and 2017 respectively, but observed the two-term limit. George Washington first set the tradition when he begged off a third term. He noted that battle lines had hardened between political parties by then, assuring a nasty battle.
Franklin Roosevelt finished his second term but decided to seek a third term in 1940, running as a war-time president determined to keep the U.S. out of war before enemy declarations made that impossible.
Were Trump to win a second term or somehow slide into one, there are still a host of stumbling blocks that would remain.
First would be his age, at 74, followed closely by his health. Stories questioning his health have raised the 25th Amendment — the one we thought we’d never witness until it became reality on “The West Wing” on TV. The president signs himself out of office on grounds of disability and then can sign himself back in under that scenario.
Trump is also only as strong as his enablers. Not to imagine a nude president trotting around the White House, but Trump could lose his clothes, right down to the red tie, were he to lose D.C. enablers — Senate Republicans living in fear of working with him should he win. He doesn’t exactly engender a cult of loving warmth and collegial behavior. There’s already talk of a “shadow presidency” operating in the White House in the event Trump were to lose his marbles. The identities of those folks really are a sort of state secret.
Trump could also simply lose what you might call his newness. He can exist as a novelty only so long. After that, he’d become listless and boring. He’s already run through a term full of fibs, foibles and scandals. He’s unfriended allies. The only thing awaiting such a Grinch in real life could be a future in reality TV.
In Massachusetts, a respectable but not wondrous Democrat, Ed Markey, this week beat early favorite Joseph P. Kennedy III in a Senate bid when he was adopted by the progressive Green New Deal movement. They literally rebranded Markey overnight. Such a movement could end whatever newness remained to the Trump phenomenon.
Lastly, he could become, once again, impeachable. This is true particularly if the Democrats win the Senate and thus Congress. There likely will be no shortage of scandals.
There are plenty of unknowable moments before 2025. There are still a few beyond today and the November election.
Finally, Trump could simply lose at the polls beyond doubt. But would that be a satisfying enough end to the drama of his service?