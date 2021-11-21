Imagine a place in Aspen where everyone had to appear at least once a week. No exceptions. Otherwise, your final sell-by date would come and go.
Aspen’s original Spring Street post office was in what later became the Wienerstube building. It is now the site of the Aspen Art Museum. Back then, it was Grand Central. There was no mail home delivery, so everyone had a free P.O. Box. It was the floor of your very own stock exchange. You traded stories. If a business started or died, you knew that a week in advance.
Investment opportunities were sold by word-of-mouth. All living souls carried a street-cred index. You didn’t need to be warned off them. The most adored souls “carried their own power supply,” and had reputations to match.
This reminds us of the trial of Elizabeth Holmes is in California, now nearing an end. We still don’t know what to think about the alluring start-up queen who founded Theranos. That was the truth-in-a-blood-prick company whose value actually reached $9 billion before a Wall Street Journal reporter decided to dig for a few basic truths — like whether the company’s technology worked.
For the moment, the trial courtroom is like the old Aspen post office. Both were Truthmarts. Stories were furiously traded.
The trial of Ms. Holmes, who dropped out of Stanford in 2003 at age 19 to start the company, is raising all the basic questions about what — and whom — you should believe. Either Ms. Holmes was on the cusp of the Next Coming, or her husky voice provided a cover to a flim-flam story designed to defraud investors and customers out of millions.
Silicon Valley collects vast sums of other people’s money, studies far-flung opportunities like Apple or Facebook, and decides which long-odds stories might pop. By legend, eight of 10 start-ups funded there will die, and lose everything. A ninth will become a “living-dead” company — still alive and producing a tiny profit, but to no one’s glee. The 10th blasts off, shoots the moon, and returns billions for the few bills crisply invested in any start-up round.
Tall-odds instincts are what connects Silicon investors and the folks who jammed the Aspen post office all at once.
Basic psychology reigns. Back in 1997 a promising startup called Webvan appeared out of a garage near Palo Alto. Its idea was simple: an online grocer, ready to take orders by computer and deliver them. It was simple and a slam dunk.
Webvan invested vast sums to open in nearly a dozen cities in the U.S. with an idea that seemed automatic.
I was at school back then when my girlfriend was urging me to embrace shopping lists. I thought it was useless. I shopped randomly, snatching a desired item out of a bin and tossing it like a football into the cart. My odds were about as good as my dog’s.
But I agreed to try the shopping list. It was abandoned the instant we hit the floor. My girlfriend shopped just as she always had. She was in high gear for any random experiment, as long as she didn’t have to think about where to actually find it.
By 2001 Webvan declared bankruptcy. It had expanded too fast. But the subtext was what I’d dismissed as the crazed shopping habits of a single woman.
Another classmate became a consultant, drawn into the plans for a new airline hub at Newark Airport in New York. He jumped off the deep end and into the airline’s plans to remake its concourse into a flight hub.
The airline was laid low by rampant complains about baggage handling. It seemed no one’s bags were ready by the time patrons reached the baggage area. Most patrons were starting or leaving on a shuttle, grumbling constantly.
My classmate unveiled his plan and was instantly jeered. Instead of proposing to locate the gates immediately near the baggage area, he spread everything throughout the airport. Don’t worry, he beseeched his superiors. Behold.
To everyone’s amazement, complaints dropped to zero, even with passengers walking long distances. The secret was in the psychology. People don’t believe they’re waiting if they’re walking. They never had to “wait.” They could have spent hours on their feet but didn’t complain as long as they were in motion.
There were few secrets in the old Aspen post office. A few select souls were flawed. Their faces seemed to drip green slime. You stepped back and they looked fine, but up close you couldn’t believe a word they said.
You had an instinct and did a little background research. They’d dropped out of Princeton to flip pancakes in Aspen? Really? A “trial expert” once swore to me he couldn’t name the trials he’d just covered because of confidentiality. A fake “expert” for sure.
Fairy tales seemed a dime a dozen. That’s easy to say since I’m a writer and therefore a glorified storyteller masquerading as a journalist who likes trials. We’re a pessimistic flock. Little can save us like a good story.
Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos have survived the maze of Silicon Valley. Most observers mourn Holmes for what they see as her impending downfall, believing her story to be as fake as her ability to lower her voice an octave for dramatic effect.
But these same doubters are hiding the truth. Many are rooting for Holmes, and the improbable dream that will show everyone else was wrong.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.