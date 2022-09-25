The “double tip” you saw on a restaurant bill? The “resort tax” on hotel charges? The hidden charge to cancel a streaming service? Mystery fees on a medical bill? Cancellation fees you hadn’t heard of?
You’d think in a new era of hyper-inflation, some of these tired old fees would give it a rest.
Not a chance.
These tack-on charges are items that aren’t always disclosed up-front. We live at a time when laws that scare away such fees are rare. Money just ain’t what it used to be. Let the games begin.
The law in the “land of the free” slumbers through the legality of tack-on charges. Those who fight them in the home of the brave, however, can knock some of them off.
The double-tip shows up, subtly, on food bills. Properly disclosed, it’s no problem. But patrons usually aren’t aware of the extra tip, though European diners are by habit.
Many bills, often for high-end restaurants, include the second tip, though it’s not always disclosed in bold print. You’re given a chance to pay it again.
Many eateries do disclose it in advance. A coffee shop with a line at rush hour will note the tip is included so customers can quickly pay. Others note the second tip may go to servers who will bring the order to you if you’re sitting at a table.
But for some, it just pads profits. And gives patrons another story to tell about the cost of dining out in Aspen.
“Resort taxes” migrate onto hotel bills, sounding like legitimate sales taxes. Many are just an attempt to pad the bill. They’re hard to argue, but have reputational costs for establishments. They produce a scandal if an aggrieved patron brings a case in small claims court. It happened once. A judge quickly nixed the fee, declaring it an “illegal tax.” But greed persists. Properly charged, they protect establishments from a sudden no-show in a high season. But they are often charged because establishments can get away with it. The room is just re-rented.
The New York Times just did an excellent expose on Providence, one of the most profitable “nonprofit” hospital chains in the U.S. Providence is extra aggressive. They ask patrons to pay fees for services for which the hospital has a lower rate or doesn’t charge.
The arrival of the hard-sell at a hospital isn’t new. Hospitals will often train staff on how to call patients and ask for money. In one case years ago, a hospital in Los Angeles called a patient before admission to do a bogus “pre-admission check.” That included an up-front fee (in case the patron is slow to pay). The “fee” in that case was $5,000 for a procedure the list price for which was $810. The charge went on the patient’s credit card which the hospital had. It never apologized for its error, even after it appeared in a media story implicating the credit card company too.
The patient raised the issue herself and got most charges reversed.
The Times story this weekend includes the note that a hospital can label itself “nonprofit” and gain large breaks even when nonprofit costs account to under 2% of its business.
The medical system operates on a byzantine, oft-secret “chargemaster” rate system that defies logic. Not surprisingly, it is largely unregulated, and disclosure laws are weak. Disputes are left to civil court proceedings where laws may be ambiguous or missing.
Streaming companies have made it more comfortable than ever to stay a home, particularly in a pandemic. This is due to the coming of age of residential internet. Those companies, heavily pressured by Wall Street, can get greedy.
All big names are players, including major studios and networks. They all use similar tricks in promoting discounts and “free” trial periods.
What they don’t tell you is they’ll get it back on the back end. When you cancel, you find that you’ll get charged through the end of the “billing period,” whether you knew it or not.
It’s a jungle out there — but you already knew that. The “land of the free” and “home of the brave” does not always live up to its own promotions.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.