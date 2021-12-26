Call it the “Benjamin Bag Caper.” A contender for the Nobel Prize was a target for U.S. prosecutors who wanted to get him for spying for China. But they were unable to do that under a U.S. program hung over from the Trump era called the “Chinese Initiative.”
So instead, they nailed Charles Lieber, the on-leave chairman of Harvard’s chemistry department, for being paid in Benjamins. The crisp $100 bills came from a Chinese government program seeking to lure U.S. researchers to study in China and share research.
Lieber originally concealed his China deal, which began in 2011, because he feared exactly what eventually happened. After stumbling for years, including a flock of botched prosecutions of scientists of Chinese origin, U.S. prosecutors won a guilty verdict against one of the nation’s leading nanotechnology researchers. They couldn’t get him for spying, so they arrested him at his lab at 6:30 a.m. for a money grab. They were able to hint that the government’s program, which has lost most of its toes from stumbling so often, was somehow effective.
Not that Lieber was free of his own blunders. The chemist known for inventing tiny injectable chips which may attack blindness or paralysis was bagged for lying to U.S investigators and the IRS. He’d allowed the government to jump on a cardinal rule: when in doubt, follow the flow of money.
Lieber had agreed to work with a Chinese lab in Wuhan to set up a lab similar to what he had at Harvard. The program, called the Thousand Talents Plan by China, was prepared to pay him $50,000 per month and a signing bonus to be what he already is: a nanotechnologist.
But Lieber was aware of the murky “Chinese Initiative” being run by the U.S. Justice Department that has failed to show that such programs represent spying; So he didn’t disclose the affiliation to Harvard. The school came across it when the Wuhan lab mentioned its affiliation with the school. Then Lieber compounded his mistake by failing to tell Harvard.
The U.S,, so far as anyone can tell, simply suspects the Chinese of spying. It can convict Americans of accepting Chinese money under the table, showing a tar-and-feather aspect. In addition, the U.S. can point to a murky conflict of interest, since U.S. universities like Harvard also get U.S. grant money for similar research. In 2019, there were 200 such programs with 7,000 participants, according to a U.S. Senate review. The MIT Technology Review has long criticized the program for failing to identify any “intellectual property” that has been stolen by either country.
Lieber wasn’t charged with, nor convicted of, spying. He was named by information company Thompson-Reuters as the leading chemist in the world for the 2000-2010 decade. He’s only 62, but suffers from late-stage lymphoma. He’s been at Harvard since 1991. Associates have said that Lieber’s willingness to work with Wuhan may have sprung from a campaign for the Nobel distinction.
The U.S. has been conducting a campaign against U.S. espionage aided by China, but its efforts have resulted in more misfires and acquittals until the Lieber case, its first victory, coming on a money crime that had nothing to do with spying. It has instead turned to “academic integrity issues,” catching experts for lying because they fear the U.S. is going after the Chinese for being Chinese.
Last year, the U.S. fumbled to a mistrial a case involving University of Tennessee-Knoxville professor Anming Hu. Nor surprisingly, U.S. failure to secure a spying conviction as resulted in a raft of criticism from U.S. scientists who see a long trail of racial profiling in the Justice Department. The difficulty stems from prior to any “Trump effect” in 2018. But prosecutors have long heard that there were “too many” Chinese researchers working at his U.S. labs.
U.S. officials have kept mum when asked what exactly they are trying to show. Their legal actions suggest they hope to deter spying on the theory that some must occur.
If they can’t show that U.S. citizens of Chinese heritage are walking off with American secrets, perhaps snatching a bag of Benjamins will do the trick. When they snatched Lieber at his Harvard lab at 6:30 a.m., it was apparently too early to tip off any photographers.
That might have provided the perp-walk photo they were looking for.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.