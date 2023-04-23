“Silencers” are those little lip-clipping devices that shut you up. There’s a premium version that’s invisible. You can wear it and still be hushed — and nobody will know a thing.
Fox News spent $787.5 million so that presenter Tucker Carlson and CEO Rupert Murdoch won’t have to say any more about the lawsuit Fox settled to end its defamation suit from Dominion, the voting machines outfit trashed by “Big Lie” claims that its machines were rigged to throw the 2020 election to Joe Biden.
The money is plainly big bucks to the private equity firm that now owns Dominion. It was small potatoes to Fox, the company that built a side business backing a cult. Fox acknowledged it got some of its facts mixed up. But it could avoid a confession.
Never has the proclamation “we’re sorry” been valued so highly by people who don’t want to say it. Everybody knows they lost and they aren’t sorry. Fox built a multibillion-dollar business model principally from advertisers anxious to sign on. Fox appears to be doing fine. It won’t have to junk its model. Tucker & Co. can re-package their shows.
We won’t say it’s a pity. This is showtime, and the show will go on. The idea that television has much to do with truth is old hat. Television lives on ratings, which drive advertising. The Fox settlement could buy a number of 30-second Super Bowl ads.
The settlement validated what we’re already used to. Protests might have erupted had Tucker been silenced. Rupert’s company makes several billion a year in profits. This has been a paltry experience for him.
The rest of us will turn the page. We’ll wait for Tucker’s book. We’ll make book that we’ll have a Biden-Trump rerun in 2024. Will Kamala need re-packaging? Will anything come of Mike Pence? He could have a future as an advertising pitchman. Perhaps he gets re-packaged as an “influencer.”
What we’ll miss is a few video news clips which could have lived on. Richard Nixon uttered “I am not a crook,” branding himself anyway. Howard Dean committed the “Dean Scream.” Bill Clinton denied anything with Monica and most people weren’t interested in the sordid details beyond “the dress.”
It’s too soon to tell how Donald Trump works his way into history. Can anyone else duplicate his road to survival? Is he dean or demagogue — or both? Will world politicians find his model useful, as some already are?
There will be lots of serious talk about how many of us can be fooled at a single sitting. We weren’t sure how Trump would make it work. Then one day George Santos appeared and fooled an entire congressional district into electing him though he was a nearly complete fraud with a manufactured background. He’s still in office because his backers will swallow a few lies in exchange for their party keeping a seat in an evenly-split House.
And Congressman Santos has nearly no television presence at all — nor does he apparently want any.
Imagine that. Someone invented a Congressman! And it worked!
The future of politics may rest largely with the “October Surprise” — not the items we know about candidates, but the ones we don’t. We’re barely past the halfway mark in the current presidential term and the field is off and running. What’s curious are the surveys that show voters will make decisions primarily in the last 90 days. If it didn’t happen less than three months before an election, it won’t count. So we may not yet have come across the issue that will decide the 2024 race.
A life-and-death issue can jump that. Trump’s bobbling of the pandemic so close to the 2020 election may have cost him the race. Then came the unforgettable video clips of his serious claims that swigging a few ounces of a Drano-like substance would cure all our ills.
That’s the kind of video clip you don’t want dogging you during your trip through electoral politics. But at least Trump ran for office. Now we’re reading stories that interest in running may be in short supply. We thought we saw hints of it during Aspen’s municipal election with a surprisingly short supply of candidates. Now we’re hearing there’s a similar shortage of candidates to serve on city boards in need of volunteers.
What’s scaring them away? Is it the rough and tumble of lies in politics? The fear of getting permanently recorded in a short video clip? The difficulty of copying George Santos’ path to Congress? Or that you might win as president and then actually swallow the Drano?
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News. His column appears on Sundays.