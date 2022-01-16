This is a story about contests. It does not focus on who wins and who loses, because that’s not important. The spoils of victory do not matter, whether in currency or pure gold. Victory and loss — including the boasts of one and the shame of another — are irrelevant. Championship football or baseball teams regularly lose as many as four out of each 10 games they play. Yet they still win the Super Bowl or World Series.
This isn’t a story about how to win or lose. It is a story instead about picking your battles. This fable suggests that the best decisions in life don’t involve the fights you have, but the ones you deliberately choose to miss.
We start near the borough of Chester, which sits in England, just over the border from the northeast corner of Wales. The nearest spot you’ve heard of is Liverpool. Wales and England are both in the United Kingdom. The matches are held on football — or soccer — “pitches.”
The border in these parts didn’t matter much until the arrival of the coronavirus. A small skirmish that didn’t need to balloon attracted attention from all over the U.K. The New York Times picked it up last week. There was a photo of a rural playing field that normally attracts 2,000 fans — tops — for a big match. What we don’t see is the problem: the border between England and Wales, which runs through the parking lot and some of the field. The front door was deliberately put on the English side, because the team plays in an English league.
When the pandemic entered, so did rules. The English chose to avoid locking down football pitches. But Wales was more strict. The Welch ruling bodies decreed that even an outdoor crowd include no more than 50. Matches scheduled across the border in England were fine. Enter “devolution,” a 2011 batch of rules in which the UK Parliament gave up some of its authority to local Welch bodies. Their stricter rules befuddled fans in Wales. Prior to COVID, many locals didn’t know where the English-Wales border was. It didn’t matter. Then suddenly, it did. You could party on one side, but not the other. The parties met, trying out different limits between 50 and 2,000 for games played in Wales. Drunken brawls were averted. The monarchy did not have to intervene.
In London, a fight is erupting that could cost Prime Minister Boris Johnson his job. The Conservative Johnson allowed several “illegal” parties at his 10 Downing Street residence while he favored locking down the rest of the U.K. (including Wales). His apologies were so embarrassing they weren’t even fluent. In the U.K. you don’t get impeached; you lose a “vote of no confidence” in Parliament or you call an election.
The egos on governing bodies around Chester chose to avoid an international battle. The egos persisted, each side trying to “prevail.” They decided their disagreement could go on at bars and meeting rooms, but the games could begin. Caravans of Welch fans would bus across the border whenever Chester’s football club played on English soil. Wales even decided to reimburse Chester for some of its lost ticket sales.
An election in the U.K. could turn into a rumble. But divisions aren’t as stark as in the U.S., reduced to a question of how many no-Trumps you bid.
This is occurring in the U.K. because Johnson’s widely advertised “apology” splattered. Conservatives still hold a majority in Parliament. But if the majority changes, so does the prime minister.
The U.S. posts “exit” signs in public places. The same signs would be marked “Way Out” in the U.K., suggesting Johnson’s future route. Brawling members in the House of Commons don’t hold back. Members offer very blunt assessments of the prime minister to his face, even nearing the limits of distancing.
Let’s say you’ll face 20 key decisions in your life. Each could result in war. They could involve money, property, memberships, court fights and particularly loved ones. You’ll feel you need vindication. You have to prove yourself. It’s not the fight; it’s the “principle.” Then a single lucky moment arrives. You’re yanked into the cloakroom and faced down by one voice you’ll listen to. He or she orders you to vanish. This is a fight you don’t need. In the long run, it won’t matter. Bruised egos will heal. So too, even grudges. Long-term memories will not.
