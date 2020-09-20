Dave Danforth is on assignment this week, so we are running one of his past columns. This one appeared July 4, 2010.
There it sits, skulking in my mailbox. A jury summons commands me to show my face on a Tuesday morning near the end of the month.
A model juror would obediently show up, oblivious to the proceedings. He or she would sit through most of a day while the System decided which potential jurors knew little enough to qualify.
I, however, am not your average juror. I am much too curious about the mystery trial. All I want to know is if it’s going to be fun.
“Yo,” I immediately chirp to a neighboring reporter. “You going to the courthouse today? You might check out the jury trial coming up.”
“You’re supposed to be the model of cluelessness,” the reporter objects. “You’re not supposed to know anything about it.”
“I can’t help it,” I say. “In any average jury pool there are inquiring minds who want to know. It’s a gene pool problem. We can’t help it.”
“Bring a good book,” shrugs the reporter. “If you’re lucky, a few of your friends will show up, too.”
It’s hard to duck jury duty, so why try? The best possible excuse is a prepaid airline ticket, the ideal alibi-in-waiting. The “I’m way too busy” routine doesn’t allow you to skip your civic duty without a hearing before the judge. There, you risk bearing witness to another Litwiller Insurrection.
The Insurrection, years ago, grew out of the fact that jury duty starts at 9 a.m. sharp, but the fun is still many hours away. This is why it’s a good idea to bone up on the trial to see if it’s worth waiting for. You didn’t know anything about it beforehand, and the judge is only going to ask if you can put the gossipy details out of your head. Surely we can grant the parties a fair hearing?
But jury duty can turn into a train wreck because the lawyers often wait until the last minute to try to settle the case before trial. Such efforts often take place in the judge’s chambers while the jurors wait aimlessly in the courtroom.
On Insurrection Day, several of the jurors grew antsy because nobody, including the meticulous Judge Gavin Litwiller, had told them what was going on. The place took on the uneasy atmosphere of an airline gate area when flight time has arrived, the plane hasn’t, and the airline is silent.
Finally, with the judge away in the chambers, one weary potential juror stood up before the crowd and declared himself fed up. He walked out of the courtroom, risking a contempt citation. The emboldened crowd followed. Sure enough, citations appeared before the judge thought better of provoking more wrath among those awaiting their civic duty.
There are other good ways to get out of jury duty. But most require a little theater and a lot of time. You can jump to your feet and rant “Guilty, guilty!” and hope you’ll get tossed for hopeless prejudice.
A more subtle method involves arousing suspicion in one of the lawyers present. Aside from automatic “challenges for cause,” each lawyer has six or so voluntary challenges he can use without giving any reason at all.
None of this interests me, of course. I have been covering trials for years, so why not try the vantage point of a jury box? I’ve only served on one jury, the infamous Blanning Fiftieth Birthday Party DUI case. The late Jim Blanning had refused an alcohol test, but his vehicle had employed the sidewalk as well as the street to travel a block.
I wasn’t supposed to be on that jury, or any jury. As a writer and newspaper wonk, I was supposed to know too much, and get sent immediately home. I even knew everyone in the courtroom, including a witness I’d once dated and the prosecutor, who played on our softball team. Nonetheless, at the end of the day I found myself seated on a jury of six, with the saving grace that Buck “Holy Shirt” Brower was seated immediately to my left.
The prosecution had left me on the jury because my paper was notoriously tough on accused drunk drivers, often quoting the excuse they’d given police. The defense left me in the box because we notoriously doubted any unchallenged police report. What nailed Blanning was his own description of a “melon ball” as “just something you wash your mouth out with after a nice steak dinner.”
After executing a spontaneous high-five in the jury box, Brower and I counseled the rest of the jury on the launching power of such a brew and decided Blanning, whom we knew and liked, had gonged himself.
I am drawn out of my daydream by a phone call from a friend. “They’ve nailed me for jury duty,” she shrieks.
“Same time and place? Tuesday?” I inquire.
“How did you know?” she asks. “Bill got the same summons. You want to round up the coffee?”
This could be a good time, I think. A morning locked in the courtroom with some friends. Then the reporter, back from the courthouse, slips a note under my nose. This case isn’t going to be some tired old DUI in which the defendant can’t afford to be found guilty a third time. This one’s complicated, fascinating, even perplexing.
Great! I think. I mark the date. Game On.