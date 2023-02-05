“It’s all in the marketing,” my friend Randy is telling me in one of his midnight calls. “It’s not what we think it is. It’s what it actually is. I want to see if it’s worth anything.”
Randy, like everyone else, is talking about the Chinese satellite — the “golf ball in the sky,” as he calls it. No American has touched it, but there it is, floating from Montana to North Carolina.
“Everybody here — in America — wants to shoot it down,” he notes. “This is what Americans are good at. We don’t know what it is, but already, we want to shoot it down. Can’t we at least get a sample?”
“You want to sample it?” I ask. “What if it bites?”
“When you meet a dog, do you just crouch for battle?” he says. “You bare your teeth? We do a little research first. I’m not saying this is man’s best friend. But it may not be our enemy. We suspect it is, because we’re already in the midst of the 2024 campaign. You remember what JFK said?”
“What are you talking about?” I ask impatiently. “Ask not what you’re country will do for you?”
“I want to find out what it can do for me, yeah,” he says. “We know nothing about it. It’s just a little light show now.”
“You want it to flash at you?”
“Fuchsia might be nice. Something that would create mystery. Something the kids would all wait for. It would change the conversation.”
“You’ve got a sky lab up there,” I note. “It could attack us, and you want to offer them coffee?”
“I’d want to know what’s going on,” he says. “Do you believe the first politician that wants to shoot it down? Those dudes brought us election denial. They think it’s all from Wuhan. It might land while we’re not watching and release the latest variant. Wouldn’t you want to know what’s going on first? Maybe they’re friendly.”
“I might want to spray them down first,” I concede.
“You do that with dogs you think are dangerous,” he says. “Not people. I’d want to know why they’re here. What can they do for me? Do they bear gifts? Did they bring me any spare goodies from home? Can they drop in on the Iranians and broker a peace?”
“You’d do no research?” I ask. “That’s not like you.”
“I’d say their marketing sucks,” he concedes. “They need a website. Maybe offer free home delivery for Beyoncé tickets. Something to say hello. If we shoot them down, what do we get for that? A 30-year-old pile of dirty burlap? Maybe a brand-new titanium superstructure? Tell them they have temporary air superiority, if that would make them happy.”
“Maybe they just like mysteries,” I say. “They want to see how we’d react. They’ve heard stories.”
‘It’s an election year,” Randy reminds me. “Bad timing. We haven’t even figured out basics. Like the new dates for state primaries. And whether the Orange One will still be part of the mix.”
“A website would be nice,” I say. “Brownie points for an option in English.”
“I just want to chill a little,” he says. Think of rush hour on Highway 82. Half of those folks are peaceful. The other half want to shoot us on sight. They want to clear us out, as if we’re the enemy. You know who you are.”
“And you want some form of ID first,” I say.
“A little more intelligence,” he says. “The sum of what we know is squat. There’s some evidence they’ve done this stuff before. We know they’re Chinese, since they’ve told us. We also know they have lots of satellite intelligence on us, and we do spy on each other now anyway. Inquiring minds want to know.”
“So where do we start?” I ask.
“I’d say a light show would be a good signal. Pulsating purple. And if they want to stream some Beyoncé, that would be perfect,” he says. “Friendly signs. I’m easy.”
